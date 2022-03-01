STATE BASKETBALL: Rams hold off upset-minded Bluejays

DES MOINES -- No. 2 seed Glenwood girls basketball overcame an early deficit with a big second-quarter run and fended off a furious fourth-quarter rally to beat Bondurant-Farrar 64-59 in the Class 4A state quarterfinal round at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Glenwood seemed to have the game put away with a 17-point lead and 4 minutes and 55 seconds left to play in the game. However, the Bluejays had one more run in them to make things interesting, cutting the lead down to just one possession over the next two and half minutes.

Glenwood struggled at the free throw line, shooting just 4 of 9, at the line in the fourth quarter. However, after one of those five misses -- on the front end of a one-and-one -- senior Madison Camden grabbed the rebound and scored on the put-back put the Rams ahead by five with under a minute left to play.

The Rams would do just enough to hang and survive the Jays' run and advance to their third-consecutive state semifinal game.

“They just started making their shots,” junior Jena Hopp added. “They just kept building momentum as time went on. Luckily we had a big enough lead to hold them off. We have to take that run away next time and finish off the game strong.”

The No. 7 Jays went a furious 16-2 run late to bring themselves back with just three points with under two minutes to go in the game. After a timeout from Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen, the Rams allowed just five more points the rest of the game and a pair of free throws from Camden helped ice the game.

“We knew we just needed to stay calm at the end,” Camden said. “We made stops and sank some big free throws and we did enough to move on.”

In the first quarter, the Bluejays went on an 8-0 run to take a 12-6 lead early in the first quarter. The Rams climbed back within one point to make it 14-13, but the Jays scored the last five points of the first quarter to take a 19-13 lead.

“I thought Bondurant-Farrar came in really focused,” Rasmussen said. “They gave us a big punch early and the girls stayed the course and stuck to the game plan. We made a few tweaks after the first quarter and it turned the tables in our favor, but we knew they weren’t going down without a fight.”

The Rams trailed by as much as eight early in the second quarter but, led by some great defense and some solid outside shooting, went on a 19-2 spurt to close the first half, capped by a buzzer-beating three by Hopp to take a 35-27 lead into halftime. The Rams executed to perfection in the final seconds, moving the ball over the final 10 seconds before the final reversal pass found Hopp.

“Coach told us to take just one shot,” Hopp said. “He told me in the locker room that I didn’t have to wait that long, but my teammates moved the ball around and eventually found me and I just hit the shot.”

The Rams scored the first four points of the third quarter on fast breaks and increased their lead to a dozen with 6:45 left in the quarter. The Bluejays would answer out of the timeout with four quick points of their own.

The Rams eventually went on a 6-0 spurt to push their lead back into double-digits. The Rams would take a 52-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t want to go home today,” Camden said. “After being down in that first quarter, made some changes that helped us get out into transition and picked up the tempo while just sinking our shots.”

“That run was all momentum,” senior Abby Hughes added. “When you have great team chemistry you get the ball around to the open shooter and keep giving each other the credit. We found the open shoot and each of us just finished it off by making the shot.”

With the win, Glenwood advances to the state semifinals for the third year in a row. Rasmussen said the experience helped this team climb their way back here again, and hopes it can carry them back to the finals for the second straight season.

The Class 4A semifinal will be on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. against third-seeded Sioux City Heelan, who defeat Waverly-Shell Rock 54-33, at Wells Fargo Arena.

“We’re excited to get this first win out of the way and be back in the semifinal round,” Rasmussen said. “That experience helps you overcome adversity like this and we’ve been through a lot of adversity. You look back to our first regional game, we were one possession away from not being here.

"I think moments like that serve as great learning experiences and this time wasn’t any different. Hopefully, now, we can come out loose on Thursday and advance to the next one.”

Bondurant-Farrar (16-8) 19 8 11 21 -- 59

Glenwood (20-4) 13 22 17 12 -- 64

Bondurant-Farrar: Katelyn Lappe 19, Mia Miller 13, Hannah Greene 11, Rebekah Fuller 9, Chesney Steenhoek 4, Peyton Meyer 3

Glenwood: Madison Camden 18, Jenna Hopp 18, Abby Hughes 17, Brynlee Arnold 4, Danika Arnold 4, Kennedy Jones 3