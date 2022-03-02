STATE BASKETBALL: Rams ready to rumble with Crusaders

For the third year in a row, the Glenwood girls basketball are one of the four remaining teams playing in Class 4A.

Standing in the Ram’s way of back-to-back appearances in the championship game is the Class 4A tournament No. 3 seed Sioux City Heelan who defeated Waverly-Shell Rock 54-33 in the state quarterfinals.

Having been in this position now for the last three years, Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen says the trend has had as many pros as it has cons. Nonetheless, his Rams are coming into the game relaxed, but confident.

“Being a team that has now been in this situation for three years in a row now definitely has its pluses and minuses,” Rasmussen said. “The obvious plus is the experience. We know what it takes in this game, and we’re ready to take the next step. The downside is, it kind of becomes an expectation, which is a good thing in some ways. We want to be here and have this opportunity to be in this situation every year.

“Overall, I don’t think there’s a lot of pressure on our girls, they take things one game at a time, and are just looking to put their best game together with our best game plan for Heelan.”

One of the main things that propelled the Crusaders past the Go-Hawks was their defense. Heelan scored 25 points off of turnovers and held the Go-Hawks to just 35 percent shooting overall.

Having faced numerous defenses, Rasmussen says that his team just has to execute their plan, and decoding Heelan’s defense will take care of itself.

“We just need to stick to our game plan,” Rasmussen said. “We have to win the turnover battle and battle on the boards just like they need to. We want to get out in transition just like they do and we expect them to be aggressive on the defensive end. Either way, if we stick to the game plan I think we can have a shot to be in a good spot by the end of the game.”

In addition to their defense, their offense possesses talents like sophomore Brooklyn Stanley who led Heelan with 23 points in the quarterfinal and averages at least 14 per game. Alongside Stanley, junior Kenley Meis averages another 12 points per game and Lauryn Peck contributes another nine to 10 per contest.

With a great supporting cast around those three, the Rams will need a good defensive game plan to contain the Crusader’s offense. Rasmussen and the team are excited about the challenge.

“We’re excited about our defensive approach for them,” Rasmussen said. “A big thing is going to be to keep them away from the paint and keep them at the perimeter. If we do that and make their zone defense have to chase our offense around, again I think we have a chance to be in a good spot at the end of the day. ”

The Rams and Crusaders didn’t meet in the regular season, but they’ve had some common opponents like Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, and Sioux City East. Seeing what other teams have done against them has given the Rams an idea of what they want to do against the mighty Heelan squad.

“Just like Bondurant-Farrar we looked at a lot of teams’ approaches to them,” Rasmussen said. “We haven’t looked too much yet because we had all our focus on Bondurant-Farrar first, but we’ll certainly look at a lot of film of their games throughout the year and see what some of those teams did.

“Knowing how they did against some common teams we kind of have a good feel for their strengths and weaknesses.”

Tip-off time between Glenwood and Sioux City Heelan is set for 6:45 p.m. on Thursday in the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines and can be watched at on the IGHSAU Digital Network.