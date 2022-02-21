STATE BOWLING: AL's McCoy, Olsen ready for more after competing at state

WATERLOO – Eric McCoy and Bennett Olsen competed at the Class 3A individual state bowling meet at Maple Lanes in Waterloo.

Olsen placed 20th overall and McCoy finished 29thoverall. There were 32 bowlers total.

“Overall I thought they did really well,” Lynx head coach Corrinne Johnson said. “Bennett was bowling about a 700 in practice yesterday, we were hoping that would carry over into today, but he was on different lanes of course, and he didn’t get as many strikes as he would have liked. But this is still two years in a row for him and as a senior next year, I’m sure he’ll be ready to come back stronger.

“Eric sadly was just getting some unlucky hits and couldn’t get his line at first, but he seemed to find it more towards the end. Overall, I’m very proud of these two.”

McCoy bowled a 536 through three games in his first state appearance. He admitted there were definitely some nerves coming into the meet, but eventually he felt settled as the day went along.

“For the most part I thought it went alright,” McCoy said. “I could have bowled better in some points, but overall it’s alright. It was a little nerve-racking at first, but once you throw a few balls you get into the flow.”

As for Olsen, who bowled a 627, this was the junior’s second-straight trip to state. Having played on this stage before, Olsen had a goal to improve his rank from last year, and he did just that this year. Having beaten his goal this year he already has big goals for next season.

"I had a rough start, but I think I just needed to calm my mind down and just play," Olsen said. “I’m still glad I did better than last year. I finished 23rd last year and wanted to make the top 20 this year, so I’m happy with accomplishing that. Next year I want to come back and place in the top 10 at least.”

The two Lynx bowlers did not move onto the next phase of the tournament, however, they are more than eager to get back to work and prepare for next year which Johnson believes could be a special one not just for McCoy and Olsen, but the rest of the team as well.

“I’m excited to know that both of these guys are back next year,” Johnson said. “It’s nice to get these two here, we were hoping for the whole team, but the rest still came up to support Eric and Bennett.

“These two have been in our program since middle school and with both of them being senior next season hopefully we can get them back here, and the team can make the trip next year as well. I think we’re going to have a really good group.”

Listed below are the top eight individuals for the Class 3A individual tournament.

Top 8 individuals

1. Erik Ford, Muscatine, 760

2. Aiden Mitts, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 744

3. Carson Musil, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 741

4. Damon Borton, Marshalltown, 727

5. Rylee Crouch, Bettendorf, 712

6. Jordan Killmer, Southeast Polk, 712

7. Hayden Colwell, Waukee, 697

8. Stirlen Roberson, Iowa City West, 689

20. Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln, 627

29. Eric McCoy, Abraham Lincoln, 536