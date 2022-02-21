State Bowling: Falcons close historic season with heartbreaking loss

WATERLOO — The St. Albert boys bowling team capped off a historic season at the Class 1A state tournament at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo on Monday afternoon.

The Falcon’s bowling season came to a close in the state quarterfinal in heartbreaking fashion, as the Falcons saw Camanche rally back from a 2-0 game deficit to upset the Falcons 3-2.

“We were hitting it really well through the first 15 games,” St. Albert head coach Mike Klusman said. “We thought earning the number one seed was the perfect draw, but there’s a lot of good bowlers up here and you can’t take anything for granted.

“Camanche has been here a lot, they’re used to this atmosphere, and I don’t think we lost this as much as they just took it from us. They finished up with some big games there.”

Prior to the quarterfinals, the Falcons earned the top spot after the teams started the day with 15 baker games to decide the seedings. St. Albert had the best score after the 15 baker games by 222 pins and carried that momentum into the first two games against Camanche, who the Falcons shared lanes with during the seed deciding games.

The Falcons won game one 235-187 and followed that with a win in game two 248-177. However, things took a turn from there.

“The result we had in the first round was disappointing,” senior Hadyn Piskorski said. “There’s not much you can do though. Camanche just had the ball carrying them and we missed some easy spares and they took advantage.”

The loss hurts, but the Falcons still hold their heads high. Senior Reese Pekny said while it would have been nice to go further, their top goal was achieved.

“Our goal from the beginning of this season was to get to state,” Pekny said. “We came up short in the past two years and we did what we came to do. It still feels awesome to make history, because we still made history. No St. Albert team had made it here before and we accomplished our goal.”

“I’m super proud of our boys,” Klusman added. “This was a great season and there’s nothing to be ashamed of. These things just happen, someone always has to lose.

"It was a historic run for the boys. Obviously, we’re losing Reese Pekny and Haydn Piskorski, those two seniors really helped lead the program. We have a lot of young talent coming up now, and our girl's program is coming up too and I look forward to getting back here next year and hopefully make a bigger run.”

The Falcons graduate two varsity players and currently are poised to return four of their bowlers from this year’s squad.