STATE BOWLING: LC’s Oden earns second, Klopenstine takes fourth

WATERLOO -- Lewis Central girls bowling had all four of its athletes place in the top 15 of the Class 2A individual state tournament at Maple Lanes in Waterloo on Wednesday. Among that group, junior Aleesha Oden took home runner-up honors.

After qualifying three of their four bowlers for the round of eight, Lewis Central saw two advance to the semifinals -- sophomore Sophia Klopenstine, who placed fourth, and Oden.

Sophomore Faith Renshaw also qualified for the quarterfinals where, she was defeated by eventual consolation winner Sophia Rule from Keokuk 197-141. Senior Callie Williams placed 15th out of 32 bowlers during the qualifying round.

“This was an awesome day for us,” Titans coach Paul Renshaw said. “We came up a little short of what we wanted, but seeing Aleesha get second, Sophia fourth, Faith sixth, and Callie 15th is a great day nonetheless.”

The Titan bowlers were coming off a state championship before in the Class 2A team tournament on Tuesday.

Oden, who earned the second seed in the eight bowler bracketed tournament after bowling a 638 in the three-game qualifying round, rolled her way to the finals to face Malorie Cary from Waterloo East after defeating seventh-seeded Alexis Kenney from Fort Dodge 247-146 in the quarterfinals and defeated Rule 224-189 in the semifinals before the championship game.

Oden says she missed a couple of chances to surpass Cary who had an early open frame but still fell to Cary 245-215 in the championship match.

“Coming into this today I knew what I had to do,” Oden said. “I needed to go above my average and score over 200 every game. I did that and got my spot and earned the second seed and got my line figured out by the third game and I just went with it.

“I got to tell you I don’t think I’ve ever thrown the ball this (inconsistently) in my life. That final match, I left a 7-10 split and spared a bunch of seven pins that just really affected me and she (Cary) just kept throwing strikes.”

Nonetheless, Oden is proud of how far she has come this season and is already eager to chase a title next year while hopefully defending the team title.

“Last year I wasn’t even heard of in the state format and never made it to state until this year,” Oden said. “Now, I feel like I’ve made a bigger name for myself and I want to come back and win this title next year. I want that so bad.”

Klopenstine entered the tournament as the fourth seed after bowling a 621 in the qualifying round. She earned her way to the semifinals after defeating Keokuk’s Rachel Moore 222-208. In the semis, she met Cary, who beat Klopenstine 215-199.

The sophomore then fell to Keokuk’s Rule in the consolation game 196-181. Nonetheless, Klopenstine is proud to place within the top fourth and with the new tournament format.

“It was a lot of pressure going one on one with the best bowlers in the state,” Klopenstine said. “I know I tried my best and that’s the main thing that matters. I can’t wait to get back at it next year and just keep climbing the ladder, maybe get in the championship round.”

While Williams will be graduating this coming May, Renshaw is thrilled to know three bowlers who placed in the top eight overall in the state will be returning to the team next season.

“It’s nice to have this core coming back,” Renshaw said. “We have a couple of girls who are right up there with these girls who didn’t quite make the trip, and we have some solid incoming freshmen. Next year is going to be awesome. I can’t wait to start working with these ladies again.”

Also, in the Class 2A individual tournament, Thomas Jefferson senior Marrisa Byrd participated in the three-game qualifying round as the lone representative for the Yellow Jackets. Byrd finished her day with a score of 404.

Top eight scores through qualifying round

1. Malorie Cary, Waterloo East, 645

2. Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central, 638

3. Faith Renshaw, Lewis Central, 621

4. Sophia Klopenstine, Lewis Central, 617

5. Rachel Moore, Keokuk, 614

6. Sophia Rule, Keokuk, 613

7. Alexis Kenney, Fort Dodge, 607

8. Ceci Daly, Western Dubuque, 591

15. Callie Williams, Lewis Central, 540

31. Marrisa Byrd, Thomas Jefferson, 404