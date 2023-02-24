Another bowling season has come to a close for Iowa high schools bowlers after a one-day weather delay, finally getting to the lane on Thursday morning for the Class 2A individual tournament at Maple Lanes Bowling Center in Waterloo.

It was a busy, but successful, day for Lewis Central as three bowlers came home with medals. The best finisher among this trio was Caleb Hodtwalker who finished as the Class 2A individual runner-up.

Hodtwalker earned the No. 1 seed for the bracket after posting a three-game score of 750. The sophomore then defeated Urbandale’s Cody Reseland in the quarterfinal round 247-224, then defeated Emmetsburg’s Presten Crees 245-180 in the semifinal round to advance to the championship.

However, Hodtwalker lost a tight battle with third-seeded Trey VanWyk from Oskaloosa 248-230.

Also on the boys' side, Thomas Jefferson sophomore Kendall Bell bowled at state but just fell short of making the top eight with a score of 692, just three pins outside of the top eight. Bell placed ninth out of 32 competing bowlers.

Two of the medal winners were on the girls' side. Namely, senior Aleesha Oden and freshman Kate Reed. Oden earned the second seed in the tournament after bowling a 665, and Reed was the third seed with a 646.

Notably, junior Faith Renshaw fell short of the bracket with a score of 447 in the qualifying round.

However, the two Titans fell in their quarterfinal matches, thus ending their seasons with a tie for fifth place at state. Oden lost to Central DeWitt’s Jena Edwards, who would become the eventual state runner-up, 212-203, and Reed lost to LeMars’ Natalie Vanderloo 204-168.

Vanderloo finished third before the end of the tournament. Kadence Hyde from Waterloo East was the 2A champion.

Congrats bowlers on a fine season!