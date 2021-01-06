 Skip to main content
State bragging rights on the line this weekend at 15th Annual MAC Shootout
State bragging rights on the line this weekend at 15th Annual MAC Shootout

Basketball graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

The 15th Annual MAC Shootout is slated for Friday and Saturday with 13 games and state basketball bragging rights on the line.

There are seven boys games and six girls games spread across the two days with each matchup pitting an Iowa team against a Nebraska squad.

Due to COVID-19 and limiting spectators to each participant’s household, all 13 can be listened to and watched on YouTube on the Fuller Digital Solutions channel. All games will take place at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

Friday, Jan. 8

(Boys) Heartland Christian vs. Omaha Christian, 2:30 p.m.

(Girls) Thomas Jefferson vs. Omaha Roncalli, 4 p.m.

(Boys) Thomas Jefferson vs. Nebraska City, 5:30 p.m.

(Girls) Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West, 7 p.m.

(Boys) Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9

(Girls) Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 10 a.m.

(Boys) Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 11:30 a.m.

(Girls) St. Albert vs. Treynor, 1 p.m.

(Boys) St. Albert vs. Grand View Christian, 2:30 p.m.

(Girls) Glenwood vs. Fremont, 4 p.m.

(Boys) Glenwood vs. Plattsmouth, 5:30 p.m.

(Girls) Lewis Central vs. Omaha Skutt, 7 p.m.

(Boys) Lewis Central vs. Elkhorn North, 8:30 p.m.

