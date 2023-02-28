Dallas Center-Grimes showed why they’re named the tournament's No. 1 seed as their offense proved too much to handle as the Mustangs went on a 15-2 run to start the second to put away Glenwood 57-39 in the state quarterfinals at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

“They’re really good,” Rams coach Brian Rasmussen said. “I think we had a good gameplan and some of the things we did defensively in the first half created some issues for them. They weren’t able to run everything that they wanted, and I think we competed well. We created some problems for them for a while, but they made some good second-half adjustments and forced us to have to change things defensively.”

The Mustangs wasted no time, jumping out to an early 8-0 run within the first two minutes of the game. The Rams had a response in the form of an 8-0 run of their own that spanned through the final minutes of the first quarter, and the opening minute of the second quarter to tie the game at 12-12.

However, the Mustangs regained the lead with an 11-0 run to regain the advantage. The Rams scored the next four of seven points to climb back within eight, but a late basket put the Mustangs back ahead by 10 at the break.

The Mustangs didn’t feel comfortable up by 10 and got to work right away to construct a 15-2 run through the opening five minutes of the third quarter.

The Rams were unable to close the gap in the second half as the Rams fell in the quarterfinal in what was the program’s fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament.

Leading the Rams with a double-double was South Dakota State commit Jenna Hopp, who finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds

“You’re always excited when your season goes to the state tournament,” Hopp said. “My goal was to help my team get to state every year, and we were able to do that. This year we just had to play the number one team in the state, and they’re the number one team for a reason. They have great girls, and we tried to throw them off, but they’re good.

Hopp continued to discuss what it meant to end each season in the state tournament.

“It’s what everyone hopes for,” Hopp said. “Obviously, I’ve been very blessed to play with some amazing players and coaches. It’s been awesome, but I’m just glad we have been able to change the culture a bit here at Glenwood and hope that it stays that way.”

Kate Hughes also had 11 points for the Rams and two assists. Danika Arnolda added eight points as well.

The Rams will graduate six seniors from this year’s team. Rassmussen spoke about how this group raised the bar after ending all four of their seasons in Des Moines.

“This senior class has been tremendous,” Rasmussen said. “As I told them in the locker room, they’ve created a new expectation for Glenwood girl's basketball and that is awesome. We didn’t end things how we wanted to today. We’re not satisfied with just getting here, but we’re still proud of how they’ve created this expectation of what a season looks like and where every team’s goal is going to be from here on out. I’m super proud of every one of them.”

Glenwood ends the year with a record of 16-9.

Glenwood (16-9) 10 7 11 11 – 39

Dallas Center-Grimes (21-3) 12 15 21 9 – 57