State meet underway with diving finals, swimming prelims

MARSHALLTOWN — Football is not the only thing left this fall as the state swimming and diving meet is underway in Marshalltown. Listed below is the final diving results along with swimming preliminaries.

Individually, Lewis Central senior Warren Graeve finished ninth in the 50-yard freestyle with a prelim time of 24.29 seconds and finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle with a prelim time of 52.97 seconds. The Titans also saw freshman Sydnie Collins finish 23rd in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.53. Sophomore Kylie Brown finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.06.

See Sunday’s Nonpareil for results from Saturday’s swimming finals.

Final diving results

Name and place Class and school Dive 1 Dive 2 Points

1 Makayla Hughbanks SR Bettendorf 509.95 505.70 20

2 Ciara Wheeler SR Johnston 466.05 484.25 17

3 Sydney Hanson SR Bettendorf 483.55 478.75 16

4 Nat Freeman SO CR Jefferson 445.00 455.95 15

5 Addi Kamienski SR Johnston 419.55 447.25 14

6 Erica Peters JR Ankeny 446.50 446.60 13