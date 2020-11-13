State meet underway with diving finals, swimming prelims

MARSHALLTOWN — Football is not the only thing left this fall as the state swimming and diving meet is underway in Marshalltown. Listed below is the final diving results along with swimming preliminaries.
Individually, Lewis Central senior Warren Graeve finished ninth in the 50-yard freestyle with a prelim time of 24.29 seconds and finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle with a prelim time of 52.97 seconds. The Titans also saw freshman Sydnie Collins finish 23rd in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.53. Sophomore Kylie Brown finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.06.
See Sunday’s Nonpareil for results from Saturday’s swimming finals.
Final diving results
Name and place Class and school Dive 1 Dive 2 Points
1 Makayla Hughbanks SR Bettendorf 509.95 505.70 20
2 Ciara Wheeler SR Johnston 466.05 484.25 17
3 Sydney Hanson SR Bettendorf 483.55 478.75 16
4 Nat Freeman SO CR Jefferson 445.00 455.95 15
5 Addi Kamienski SR Johnston 419.55 447.25 14
6 Erica Peters JR Ankeny 446.50 446.60 13
7 Abby Hutchins SR Johnston 434.15 445.90 12
8 Corrin Williams JR Linn-Mar 424.00 440.90 11
9 Hannah Taylor SR Marshalltown 440.05 438.05 9
10 Avery Hogan SO Waterloo 439.75 435.95 7
11 Dasha Toth SR Ankeny 426.35 432.50 6
12 Allexa Larson SR Dowling Catholic 429.80 427.20 5
13 Hannah Kolars SO Ankeny 411.75 420.70 4
14 Mia Rasmusson JR Marshalltown 387.50 413.00 3
15 Liz Noll SO WDM Valley 394.50 410.90 2
16 Lexi Hirt SR Muscatine 432.90 407.50 1
17 Reese Miller SR Linn-Mar 409.75 295.75
18 Ella Heath JR Dav West 373.00 288.90
19 Kerilyn Schmidt SR Waukee 385.85 282.60
20 Morgan Galloway SR Muscatine 430.90 259.20
21 Lacey Neighbor SO CR Kennedy 399.05 187.05
22 Isabel Hawker SO CR Washington 364.60 183.35
23 Mali McGregor SR Waukee 388.10 182.25
24 Maggie Schlamp JR Linn-Mar 380.00 180.45
25 Jacie Flockhart SO Boone 399.80 180.10
26 Reese Snavely JR Waukee 358.80 177.05
27 Rosa Monarch SO Mason City 379.25 175.70
28 Abby Tollefson FR Marshalltown 432.25 174.60
29 Greta Stanier SO Iowa City High 369.00 174.15
30 Brinley Krivachek SO Decorah 380.30 173.65
31 Maddie Glaus SO Pleasant Valley 374.75 166.90
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!