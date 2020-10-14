State qualifying sites, pairings announced

State qualifying sites and pairings for boys and girls cross country were released on Wednesday by the IHSAA and IGHSAU. Listed below are the assignments for teams in the Nonpareil area with those teams bolded.

Classes 3A and 4A will compete on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m., and 1A and 2A will be on Oct. 22, also at 4 p.m.

The state meet in Fort Dodge is also split, with 3A and 4A racing on Friday, Oct, 30, followed by 1A and 2A on Saturday, Oct. 31.

For full pairings and more information, visit ighsau.org or iahsaa.org.

Class 1A

Thursday, Oct. 22 at Audubon

AHSTW, Audubon, Boyer Valley, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf, Logan-Magnolia, Madrid, MVAOCOU, Ogden, Riverside, St. Albert, West Harrison, West Monona, Westwood, Whiting, Woodbine.

Thursday, Oct. 22 at ACGC