State qualifying sites, pairings announced

State qualifying sites and pairings for boys and girls cross country were released on Wednesday by the IHSAA and IGHSAU. Listed below are the assignments for teams in the Nonpareil area with those teams bolded.
Classes 3A and 4A will compete on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m., and 1A and 2A will be on Oct. 22, also at 4 p.m.
The state meet in Fort Dodge is also split, with 3A and 4A racing on Friday, Oct, 30, followed by 1A and 2A on Saturday, Oct. 31.
For full pairings and more information, visit ighsau.org or iahsaa.org.
Class 1A
Thursday, Oct. 22 at Audubon
AHSTW, Audubon, Boyer Valley, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf, Logan-Magnolia, Madrid, MVAOCOU, Ogden, Riverside, St. Albert, West Harrison, West Monona, Westwood, Whiting, Woodbine.
Thursday, Oct. 22 at ACGC
ACGC, Ankeny Christian Academy, Baxter, CAM, Colfax-Mingo, Collins-Maxwell, Colo-Nesco, Coon Rapids-Bayard, East Marshall, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Grand View Christian School, Griswold, IKM-Manning, Lynnville-Sully, Montezuma, Pleasantville, Tri-Center, Woodward Academy.
Class 2A
Thursday, Oct. 22 at Panora
Albia, Centerville, Central Decatur, Chariton, Clarinda, Davis County, Missouri Valley, Panorama, Red Oak Roland-Story, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood, West Central Valley, Woodward-Granger.
Class 3A
Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Winterset
ADM, Atlantic, Boone, Clarke, Creston, Dallas Center-Grimes, Gilbert, Glenwood, Greene County, Kuemper Catholic, Perry, Saydel, Winterset.
Class 4A
Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Iowa Western (hosted by A.L.)
Ankeny Centennial, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Indianola, Johnston, Lewis Central, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West.
