STATE SOCCER: Quick start sends LC to finals

No. 3 Lewis Central boys soccer scored in the first 10 minutes of each half to dictate the tempo of No. 7 Newton and eventually win Friday afternoon’s Class 2A state semifinal 2-1 at James W. Cownie Soccer Complex.

Titan sophomore Dylan Voudry scored off a pass from junior Boston Hensley in the sixth minute to put the Titans up 1-0.

After holding that score into halftime, L.C. struck quickly again in the second half as senior Colton Costello booted in a 44th-minute goal to put the Titans up 2-0 and then hold off the Cardinals the rest of the way.

“Having a quick goal to begin the first half was huge,” Titans coach James Driver said. “That took a little pressure off and then I think we really controlled that first half there. The message then at halftime was to win the second ball, because Newton was playing very direct.

“I felt like we did well to win the first ball, but Newton kept winning the second ball and second touches, so getting that early goal in the second half to me was critical to get a brace and take a deep breath and finish the game.”

After getting a glimpse of Newton upsetting the No. 2 seed Bondurant-Farrar on Wednesday, the Titans knew they wanted to make a statement and set the tempo right away. In just the sixth minute of the game, Hensley slotted a pass to Voudry and put the Titans in front quickly.

The Titans then carried the momentum from that goal through the rest of the first half as the Titans retained possession for the majority of the first half.

“Coach told us to come out strong and Boston put a great ball at my feet,” Voudry said. “All I had to do was take a few touches and then buried it with my right foot. It felt good for us to come out strong and keep that mentality all game.”

Looking to stay in control the Titans looked to make another big play to further put themselves in control. Less than four minutes into the second half Lewis Central got its answer. Costello shot the ball and banked it into the goal off the right goal post to make it 2-0 Titans.

The Cardinals scored to bring the game back within a goal with just over eight minutes left to play in regulation, but thanks to the early two goals, the Titans held off Newton’s rally attempt to advance to the Class 2A final.

Costello says this team knew it needed a second goal to truly put this game away.

“Being up by just one goal is a dangerous position to be in,” Costello said. “Even when you’re winning it shouldn’t make you feel too safe. I think just getting another goal helps you in case something goes wrong like when they scored, we still have some leverage and room to play our game and not have to chase or get another one back. So it was huge for us to go up 2-0.”

With this win, excluding the voided covid year, Lewis Central will now play in its second state championship game in three seasons. After last year’s disappointing end the Titans are excited to be back in the ultimate game for Iowa high school boys soccer.

“First off, my hat goes off to Newton,” Driver said. “They’re very well coached and they had a great season.

“Getting to the championship always feels good. We’re getting back here for the first time since 2019. These guys have worked hard for it and they’ve earned it. Now we just have to come prepared and ready to go. It’s going to be a dogfight, but I’m sure our guys will be up for the challenge.”

“It means a lot to have this chance again,” Voudry said. “It feels good to be back and we can’t wait to play tomorrow.”

“I’m so excited to be able to compete for another state championship in my senior year,” Costello said. “This is my last year, and we have a lot of seniors on this team. It’s going to be a huge day.”

Lewis Central will play Pella on Saturday at James W. Cownie Soccer Complex at 3:30 p.m.

Newton (14-6) 0 1 – 1

Lewis Central (16-3) 1 1 – 2