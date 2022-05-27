State Soccer Slate: Eagles, Lynx, and Titans head to Cownie Park

Who: (3) Dike-New Hartford vs (6) Underwood

Records: Dike-Hartford is 16-1, Underwood is 13-2

Where: Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines, Field 7

When: 10:45 a.m.

The Word: Underwood is making its first-ever trip to state in just its 12th year running. Dike-New Hartford is also making its first-ever appearance in the state tournament this year. Crazy to think that in one of these team’s first trips to state, one shall advance to the semifinals.

The Wolverines have only allowed more than one goal to their opponents in two games, one to Hudson in a 6-3 win for D-NH, and the other in a 3-0 loss to Davenport Assumption, who is the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A state bracket which happens to also be the Wolverine’s only defeat.

The Eagles will need to know where junior Camille Landphair is at ALL times. Landphair leads the state, all classes, with 58 goals, thus averaging about three to four goals per game. Her teammate senior Sophia Hoffmann leads the state, all classes in assists with 37.

Quick offensive starts and strong defense are two of the main strengths that got the Eagles to Des Moines. If they want to advance past the Wolverines, their defense will need to give another strong performance and a couple of quick goals to start ahead wouldn’t hurt either.

Who: (3) Norwalk vs (6) Lewis Central

Records: Norwalk is 16-3, Lewis Central is 15-5

Where: Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines, Field 7

When: 1:15 p.m.

The Word: The Titans return to state for the sixth straight season, excluding the voided covid year.

Waiting for them is a rematch with Norwalk, a team the Titans fell to 3-0 just shy of three weeks prior to their second meeting.

All three goals were scored in the first half before the Titans restricted them from furthering the damage. That second half could serve as a nice plan defensively for L.C. The main focus for the Titans will likely be to contain Warrior senior Jojo Bice who scored two of the three goals in their last meeting and is tied for third with the most goals scored in the state regardless of classification with 43 goals on the year.

While the defense could have its plan, the Titans will need to bump up the offense after managing just four shots on goal and five shots total last game.

It’s always tougher playing a team the second time regardless of the sport. One can argue that more of the pressure may be on Norwalk to replicate their success again while the Titans know exactly how the Warriors did it. The Titans may look to do exactly what the Warriors did to them earlier, score quickly to take the pressure off, and then defend the goal and keep shots on goal to a minimum.

Who: (2) Abraham Lincoln vs (7) Dowling Catholic

Records: Abraham Lincoln is 15-3, Dowling Catholic is 12-5

Where: Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines, Field 6

When: 3:30 p.m.

The Word: Making the state tournament didn’t just feel like a goal to the Lynx, but rather an expectation heading into this season. Either way, you look at it, that expectation and goal is finally here for the Lynx as they enter as Class 3A’s No. 2 seed.

The Lynx now take on an always talented Dowling Catholic team in the quarterfinal round. The Maroons have played four of the eight 3A state qualifiers at some point through the regular season. More specifically, Ankeny the tournament’s No. 3 seed, Valley, the No. 1 Seed, Waukee Northwest, the No. 4 seed, and Ankeny Centennial, the No. 5.

The Maroons lost to all four of those teams.

Offensively, the Maroons are a team that has a spread the wealth style of offense. They don’t have that one girl who scored the bulk of the goals but instead have three girls who have scored 13 goals or more. Out of the seven other goal scorers no one else has netted more than three goals.

If there was a phrase to describe both of these teams, it would be battle-tested. Just like the Lynx though this is a team that has played plenty of quality competition, in and out of the state of Iowa. These two teams have seen a couple of familiar foes, like Valley, Ankeny, and Ankeny Centennial to name a few.

You get the feeling the Lynx are not just happy with making state, they believe they have the pieces to play in Friday’s championship game, Dowling will definitely be an interesting first test in Des Moines though.

Boys

Who: (3) Lewis Central vs (6) Humbolt

Records: Lewis Central is 15-3, Humbolt is 17-0

Where: Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines, Field 8

When: 2:50 p.m.

The Word: The No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association poll will meet right away in the state quarterfinals. This seems a bit bewildering, nonetheless, this should be very fun to watch.

After entering the state tournament with the only undefeated record of any team who made it to state, Humbolt did not receive much love in terms of their state tournament seed. While 17-0 is impressive regardless, the Wildcats have not had the same strength of schedule as some of the other state tournament contestants do, including the Titans.

The Wildcats have some quality weapons such as sophomore Christian Ramirez who has scored 24 goals on the year. Pairing him with senior Isaiah Kahl who has 15 goals to his name this season the Wildcats have some decent firepower.

The Wildcats have allowed an average of exactly one goal per game and have only allowed more than one goal in just three of their 17 games. Their defense is solid and should prove a strong test to Lewis Central’s attacking front.

On paper, Lewis Central just seems better and more battle-tested. However, the Wildcats made it to state for a reason and will likely be looking to prove their lower seeding wrong against a big opponent. This still shapes up to be one of the most interesting games to watch on Wednesday at Cownie.