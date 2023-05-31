Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A late first-half goal and an early second-half goal from Gilbert put the Tigers in front and held off Underwood despite the Eagles having double the shots on goal to Gilbert.

Though a lot of chances presented themselves, Underwood came close multiple times, but were unable to find the back of the net.

“It’s always heartbreaking to be one of the best eight teams remaining and lose,” Eagles coach Tyler Nelson said. “We had some fabulous opportunities early, I even thought one of the shots went in the back of the net as I started celebrating, but it snuck just wide of the post somehow. We definitely had our opportunities, but that’s how soccer goes. Our girls played their hearts out, still and I’m very proud of them.”

Underwood started hot with four of the first five shots on goal, as Tieler Hull and Georgia Paulson each found seems past the defenders early, but sailed a pair of shots each less than a foot wide of the goal.

Gilbert, though limited on their opportunities, made the most of theirs as their first goal came in the 25th minute and then scored an insurance goal in the 42nd minute. Both goals were booted from 25-plus yards out.

Nelson was pleased with how the Eagle defense limited their shots but commended the Tiger for their touch on their two scoring shots.

“Their first goal was just a very well-placed shot,” Nelson said. “We couldn’t close it down quick enough and she hit it perfectly, so I can’t really fault anyone for that shot. Their second one, they held a girl out wide on the other side of the ball as they drove it across, and again they put good touch on the shot.”

The season ends sooner than the Eagles had hoped. The good news in Underwood is no one will be graduating from this senior-less team. With a group of girls that have seen two straight trips to state, a third trip is already on their minds, but will likely be looking for even more.

“The sky is always the limit with this group,” Nelson said. “I don’t think the season is ever truly over for these girls. A lot of these girls are true soccer players and probably have some sort of training next week. They’ll be back, and be hungry again.

“For the last two seasons, we’ve been one of the eight best teams in the state. This group is very dedicated and they enjoy playing with each other and that’s a big reason why we’re here. They really carry this team. It’s been very fun to coach and watch these past two years and should be again next season.”

Underwood ends the season with a record of 11-3.

Underwood (11-3) 0 0 – 0

Gilbert (13-5) 1 1 – 2