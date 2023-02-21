St. Albert senior Adam Denny repeated as Class 1A’s individual state champion on Tuesday afternoon at Maple Lanes Bowling Center in Waterloo.

Going out on his senior year and defending his title. Denny couldn’t picture a better way to end his high school bowling career.

“No one likes going out on a loss so winning a title feels great,” Denny said. “I can retire from bowling achieving all these goals that I have and wanted to in this sport. Leaving with a state championship, I couldn’t ask for better.”

“Words can’t even put it in description how cool it is,” St. Albert co-coach Mike Klusman added. “For a high school kid to earn back-to-back championships in bowling is amazing, because it’s very difficult. I don’t think he’s realized what he’s done yet, but someday when it sinks in, it’s a very special moment for him and the St. Albert bowling program.”

In what was an all-St. Albert championship match, Denny faced his junior teammate Cole Pekny for the 1A title, the two before the season had a conversation before wondering what would happen if they both made the finals. After Denny defeated Clarke’s Ashton Giza 249-183, and Pekny defeated Louis Shontz from West Delaware 249-203 that thought became reality for the Falcons.

“It was truly unbelievable,” Klusman said. “I felt pretty good with the way that they were bowling they could put something special together, and oh boy did they. To get both kids in the finals in this tournament is an amazing feat.”

“It doesn’t get much better than that,” St. Albert co-coach Justin Pekny said. “For the program, the parents, the community, it just doesn’t get any better than that. It’s been a truly amazing tournament.”

Denny defeated Pekny in the finals 267-189.

As much as Cole Pekny wanted the title himself, the junior was happy to share the championship match with his teammate, but if he had to lose to anyone, he wanted it to be to his best friend.

“Second still feels great,” Cole Pekny said. “I got to bowl with my best friend, Honestly we both feel like winners, so it doesn’t matter as much to me, but I think it’s so cool that we compete on separate sides of the bracket and meet with each other in the finals.

“It’s funny because we talked about it a few months ago, wondering what would happen if we hypothetically both made the finals. We both thought that would be weird and then it happened. This is what we both worked for all season.”

“It felt great, but a bit sad though,” Denny added. “I had to beat my best friend in the finals, it still feels good, but it’s a bit bittersweet at the same time.

“An all-St. Albert final to me though proves we’re not a team to underestimate. To have an all-Falcons final supports the idea that we’re pretty good, and we have a great program of our own.”

On the girls’ side, Bailey Secrest earned the second seed after bowling a 631 in the qualifying session Tuesday morning. The freshman took on Claire Girkin from Charles City as she looked to make a run of her own. However, Secrest ultimately lost 204-203 in the quarterfinal round thus ending her first high school season.

Though the freshman was disappointed in not being able to advance further, Secrest looks forward to working toward next year and building off this year’s success.

“It was exciting to get here,” Secrest said. “I wish I could have gone further, but stuff happens. I just want to hold on to this grit that I had after I lost. I thought about how I still have next year and I going to make sure I come back stronger.”

“She’s a talented freshman and going into this I think we all thought she had a shot to win,” Justin Pekny added. “But that’s bowling. Sometimes one pin is the difference. She’ll get it next year.”

Notably, for St. Albert, senior Jackson Wigington finished five pins outside of making the brackets with a score of 646 for ninth place. For the Saintes, junior Georgie Bohnet placed 16th with a three-game score of 570, and junior Alexis Narmi placed 26th with a score of 479.