In a historic day for St. Albert’s bowling programs, the Falcons placed third after winning two of their three duals and the Saintes brought home some hardware as well after falling in a tough battle against Clarinda.

“At the end of the day, we’ll look back at this as a special moment,” St. Albert co-coach Mike Klusman said. “For both the boys and girls, I’m proud of them and it’s a great day for the St. Albert bowling program. ”

“Not going to lie, we hoped that we could finish a little better,” St. Albert co-coach Justin Pekny said. “Obviously, third place is still a great thing for our boys and I’m proud of them for the season they had as well as the girls in their first tournament appearance.”

The Falcons earned the third seed after scoring a 3122 through 15 baker games. Their first opponent was Camanche, the team in which the Falcons fell in a 3-2 heartbreaker in last year’s state quarterfinal round. The Falcons got off to a slow start in game one, but rallied back to win game one and then the next two games over the Storm to advance to the semifinals.

The Falcons faced the second Maquoketa, for a match that would decide who would move on to the Class 1A final. The Falcons flew out to a strong 20 series lead, but history, unfortunately, repeated itself for the Falcons as the Cardinals made a furious rally to win the next three games.

“Sometimes that’s just bowling,” Pekny said. “Sometimes you just don’t get the breaks and in those final three games we didn’t get a break.”

Despite the disappointment of falling short of the title match, the Falcons battled Louisa-Muscatine in the consolation duel. The Falcons rolled through L-M to end the team season with a win and a third-place finish, the best in Falcon bowling history.

“It kind of hurts that we got third place after having two games on Maquoketa,” senior Adam Denny said. “Even though it wasn’t the trophy we wanted, it’s a trophy and we’re happy to have it and finish better than last season.”

“It’s good to end on a win, not many teams get to do that,” senior Jackson Wigington said. “It still hurts that we couldn’t make the championship round, but bad breaks happen. We made good shots in that second game and the results just didn’t carry. It’s nice to come out with some hardware.”

The Saintes, in their first-ever appearance at the state tournament, rattled off a 15-baker game score of 2642 which earned them the fifth seed. As result, they faced fellow Hawkeye 10 member Clarinda.

Though the Saintes fought valiantly in their first appearance in Waterloo, the Saintes ultimately lost in four games to the Cardinals, thus ending their historic season.

“They stayed neck and neck with Clarinda in that first match and just a couple of bad breaks hurt us,” Klusman said. “That’s bowling though. You throw the perfect shot and sometimes not all of the pins fall. I couldn’t be more proud of them though. To be able to get up here and bowl with the eventual runner-up is a statement of how far these girls have come.”

“We still showed everyone we’re here,” freshman Bailey Secrest said. “It’s amazing to make history as the first team here, and though we wish we could have gone further and got third, second, or first, we’ll take this for now.”

While the Falcons and Saintes were hoping for more from the team tournaments they know there are still prizes to be won on Tuesday in the individual tournament.

“We still have some opportunities to make history,” Denny said. “Since I got on this team, things have changed drastically. Our school has six individuals bowling at individuals and we have some big goals and it’s going to be a great time.”

“Our goal is to get all three bowlers in the top eight,” Wigington said. “We know we can do it.”

“We’re really excited for Tuesday,” Secrest said. “We’re hoping to do a lot better, hopefully, have all three of us make the top eight and just have a fun time.”

The Falcons and Saintes will each have three bowlers in Tuesday’s individual tournament. For the Falcons, Denny will look to defend his title, Wigington, and Cole Pekny will also represent St. Albert on Tuesday.

For the Saintes, Secrest, Georgie Bohnet, and Lexi Narmi will all compete in the individual tournament, looking for a title of their own.

The Individual tournament will begin at 9 a.m. at Waterloo’s Maple Lanes Bowling Center.