Three Abraham Lincoln bowlers brought their seasons to a close on Monday’s individual state bowling tournament at Waterloo’s Maple Lanes Bowling Center.

Though the Lynx didn’t have any of their bowlers crack the top eight -- thus bringing the season to a close -- Lynx coach Corrine Johnson was happy with how her two seniors Eric McCoy and Bennett Olsen performed at state.

“I was very happy for Eric and Bennett to qualify for state again,” Johnson said. “It being their senior year, our initial goal was to bring the whole boys team up for state this year, but we got half of the team here this year, and having Josh qualify was great as well. I’m extremely proud of them all.”

Olsen, in his third state tournament appearance, placed 13th out of 32 bowlers with a three-game score of 647, and his best game was a 219. Though the senior fell short of his goal of making the bracket, the senior is still happy to have his high school career close at the state tournament, and among two state-qualifying teammates.

“Playing with my teammates really helped today,” Olsen said. “They really helped me keep my mental game in check. Overall, I think I bowled well, I think I still could have done a bit better, I didn’t reach my goal, but it’s also just nice to make it here three years in a row. I’m happy about that.”

One of those teammates was McCoy who placed 22nd with a score of 591. McCoy, like Olsen, was happy to close his career on the state’s biggest stage of high school bowling.

“It’s truly awesome to be here,” McCoy said. “Bottom line, we’re here for fun and for having a good time. There were a lot of nerves going into this today, but just earning a spot to play here is huge.

“It’s nice to be able to play here with teammates too, it’s nice to have that extra support on your back for your mental game. It’s nice to have extra people here rooting for you.”

McCoy bowled his best game score in game two, where he rolled a 221. This was McCoy’s second time at the state tournament.

While McCoy and Olsen close their solid high school careers at the state level, freshman Joshua Shamblen’s is just getting started and is already thinking of how to build off of this year’s performance. Shamblen placed 19th overall with a score of 612 and had his best score in game two with a 223.

“Especially as a freshman, I think making it here is a big achievement,” Shamblen said. “I have three more years to make it into the brackets and three more years to win the brackets. I’m not upset by today, but I’m also happy I have three more opportunities to do this again.”

Though McCoy and Olsen graduate after being big pieces to this program over the past few years, Johnson is eager to see what next year’s team can do after taking the seniors' leadership and returning a state qualifier.

“It’s always good when you get a freshman to state, Josh wasn’t too far out from the top eight either like the other,” Johnson said. “I’ll have a couple of juniors next year returning to the fold as well, so I think we’re going to have an exciting team next year.”

Jackson Satterlee from Cedar Falls was later crowned the individual champion for boys Class 3A.