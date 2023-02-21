The Titans needed all five games in all three matches, but Lewis Central girls bowling defended their Class 2A state championship on Tuesday afternoon at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.

No match was won without facing some adversity, but each time, the Titans found a way to push through and persevere with the title. Titans coach Paul Renshaw couldn’t have been prouder of these girls’ drive to win.

“It was intense,” Renshaw said. “Right out of the gate we went against LeMars which felt like a repeat of last year. We needed five, but we got by them, Western Dubuque gave us a battle, and Keokuk, who is a great team with a lot of amazing girls. It’s an amazing run that our girls did today.”

The Titans entered the brackets as the sixth seed after bowling a 2651 through 15 baker games earlier that morning. The Titan faced a familiar foe in the first round in LeMars, who had earned the third seed and had topped LC about a week ago at districts.

The Bulldog put the pressure on the Titans early as they marched out a 2-0 game lead in a best-of-five series. The Titans worked their magic and stormed back to win the next three games, including a thrilling 182-179 game five, to eliminate the Bulldogs from the tournament.

The drama didn’t stop there though for LC. The Titans faced seventh-seeded Western Dubuque in the semifinals, who upset the second-seeded Central DeWitt Sabres. The Bobcats and Titans traded off the first four games and finally came down to a game five.

The Bobcats had the Titans with their backs against the wall in game five, but after a great team effort to keep pace with the Bobcats, senior Aleesha Oden bowled one of the biggest strikes in her career with the team’s final throw to defeat Western Dubuque by one pin in game five to advance to the finals.

“Pressure is one of the biggest things in bowling,” Oden said. “If you can’t handle the pressure it’s not going to be an easy career for you. I knew what line I had to throw all day, it just came down to executing and being confident.”

Finally, the Titans met top-seeded Keokuk in the finals. The Titans riding high off their semifinal momentum claimed the first two games of the series, and by game three were in a position to claim the title with one more win.

Keokuk didn’t go down quietly though. The Chiefs rallied back with two wins of their own and forced a championship-deciding game five with the Titans.

The Titans and Chiefs battled it out for all 10 frames and after great efforts from both teams, it came down to three throws from Oden to clinch the 2A title. Oden, in the 10th frame, hit a spare then a strike on her final throw of the tournament to officially clinch the 2A title with a game-five win.

After facing multiple moments of adversity the Titans powered through and found a way to defend their title.

“It’s so crazy,” Oden said. “We didn’t have our best score in districts, and we originally were just coming in to have a good time. To actually come through and win this, it’s crazy how we handled the pressure today.”

“We really pulled it together,” junior Faith Renshaw said. “We did really well, and I am really proud of us. I think the pressure actually helped us. Last year we won every match smoothly, but the fact that this time we knew what we had to do for each game made us do better in a way.”

“It’s pretty awesome,” freshman Laura Hargens said. “I was really nervous when we started, I had a bunch of setbacks at the beginning of the season and get on varsity until the last few weeks. Since joining varsity my average skyrocketed by 20 pins so I still came in with some confidence, but when you go back and forth with teams as much as we did today, it was a little nerve-racking. I think we did our parts to pull it out, and I’m proud of us.”

“Back-to-back champions sound amazing, “senior Kennedy Vanatta said. “I didn’t get to go last year, so getting to go this year was awesome by itself. But, winning a title with my best friends in the world is even better. This team is awesome. We pull through when we need to.”

Whenever you win a state title it’s always a memorable season, but to Renshaw and the Titans, this year’s title feels different, and perhaps a bit better than the last.

“This one feels better than last year’s,” Paul Renshaw said. “Mainly because our talent was there, but mentally we sometimes were lacking that this year, and it took all the way up to today to fully become a team. These girls gelled together here and came together for a great run. It was crazy today.”

“It’s an awesome feeling,” Hargens said. “I hope we can do it again and make it a three-peat.”

“All of the hard work we did this season has paid off with this,” Vanatta said. “It’s always amazing to do this great.”

“I feel better about this year’s than last year’s” Faith Renshaw said. “It was definitely more stressful this year, but we really pulled it together when we needed to.”

Oden, Faith Renshaw, and Kate Reed will all participate in the Class 2A individual tournament as well. The IGHSAU, due to impending weather, will be pushing the Class 2A individual tournament and Class 3A team tournaments to Thursday. Both events are scheduled for 9 a.m. The individual tournament will take place at Maple Lanes Bowling Center in Waterloo.