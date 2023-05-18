The Iowa High School state track tournament has come once again and the first day of the meet is in the books.

After one day in Class 1A, St. Albert ranks No. 1 in the team scoring with 15 points, five points above a six-way tie for second-place teams. On the girl's side St. Albert and Tri-Center are in a four-way tie for 13th with six points, while AGWSR leads the girl's standings with 24 points.

Some champions have been crowned and multiple area athletes concluded their impressive season on the biggest stage of Iowa High School Track, in prelim events, the top eight contestants advance to the finals.. Listed below are all the nonpareil area athletes’ results for Classes 1A and 4A. Check back soon for complete Class 2A and 3A results.

Class 1A

Girls Shuttle Hurdle Relay Prelims

10th Tri-Center (Jaden Franke, Emile Sorenson, Layla Meador, Quincey Schneckloth), 1:11.25

Boys 3200 Meter Run

3rd Colin Lillie, St. Albert, 9:35.23

8th Owen Wise, St. Albert, 9:49.10

Girls 200 Meter Dash Prelims

10th Carly McKeever, St. Albert, 26.81

Boys 200 Meter Dash Prelims

5th Brendan Monahan, 22.44

Girls 4x800 Relay

3rd St. Albert (Reese Duncan, Molly Wise, Carly McKeever, Lili Denton), 9:50.30

11th Riverside (Veronica Schechinger, Bailey Richardson, Adaline Martens, Bentley Rone), 10:01.03

Boys 4x800

2nd St. Albert (Luke Wettengel, Colin Lillie, Owen Wise, Parker Heisterkamp), 8:12.85

18th Tri-Center (Brennan Boden, Michael Turner, Sean McGee, Carter Kunze), 8:39.01

20th Riverside (Mason McCready, Landyn Schoenrock, Teegan Schechinger, Hayden Hensley), 8:39.37

Girls 100 Meter Dash Prelims

8th Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside, 13.10

Boys 100 Meter Dash Prelims

9th Brendan Monahan, St. Albert, 11.41

Girls 400 Meter Dash

15th Isah VanArsdol, Tri-Center, 1:00.95

Boys 400 Meter Dash

23rd Ayden Salais, Riverside, 53.09

Girls Long Jump

3rd Emile Sorenson, Tri-Center, 16-07.50

Boys Long Jump

17th Carter Kunze, Tri-Center, 19-08.00

Class 4A

Boys Discus Throw

18th Aidan Perez, Abraham Lincoln, 143-10