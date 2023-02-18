Classes 1A, 2A, and 3A wrapped up the IHSAA state wrestling consolation rounds on Saturday morning at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Treynor senior Dan Gregory (285), bounced back to win third place after a rematch with Ogden’s David Hammer, just two days after their quarterfinal match.

Gregory got the first point off a stall but was taken down in the second period to fall behind 2-1. Gregory escaped late in the second period to tie the match at 2-2 heading into the third period.

Hammer went for a reverse midway through the third period and had Gregory on his back for a second, but the senior Cardinal found an opening to turn the tide and put Hammer on his back for the pin.

“Third place isn’t what I originally came here for, but sometimes things don’t work out and you have to readjust and refocus,” Gregory said. “Third is the next best thing and I got it. It feels amazing, I feel like I’m on top of the world right now.”

For Underwood, junior Maddox Nelson (152) lost twice in the consolation bracket, but will still take home sixth place for the Eagles. Junior Carson Thomsen (126) earned seventh though as he defeated Hinton’s Ethan Sachau by fall late in the third period.

Seventh place feels good, but Thomson hopes that after some work in the offseason, he can finish higher on the podium this year.

“It was my first year making it here,” Thomsen said. “After wrestling a lot in JV, it feels good to step up and place at state. I’m definitely going to keep working hard. Keep making myself mentally tougher, work on getting myself in better positions, and not get in trouble by making stupid decisions. I just got to keep working hard.”

Riverside’s Davis Bramman (106) also earned seventh place as he defeated Reanah Utterback, from Sigourney-Keota by a 4-0 decision. After earning a medal to cap off his sophomore year, Bramman is ready to get back to work to push for a stronger finish next season.

“Seventh is a lot better than last year when I went 0-2,” Bramman said. “It’s a big step up, but got to keep building for next year. I got to get better on my feet, that’s going to be my main focus this summer.”

St. Albert senior John Helton (138) earned eighth place after losing to Wilton’s Trae Hagen in a 5-1 decision, but still placed eighth for the Falcons.

Glenwood Freshman Mason Kohler (220) also placed eighth after losing to South Tama County’s Rudy Papakee in a 7-3 decision.