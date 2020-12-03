Stepping up: Some familiar names will be pressed into bigger roles as we look at the 2020-21 girls basketball city teams

Our glance at girls prep basketball capsules rolls on today with city teams.
Lewis Central Titans
Coach: Chris Hanafan
Last Year: 21-6 overall (lost to North Scott in state championship)
The Word: The Titans were a team that got red hot at the perfect time last year and as a result finished just one win away from a state title.
The Titans lose three of their top four scorers from last season, but will return key players such as McKenna Pettepier who averaged 9.5 points a game. Nonetheless, coach Hanafan will need some girls to step up and replace some of the graduated production if they are to compete for another top three finish in an always tough Hawkeye Ten conference.
Abraham Lincoln Lynx
Coach: Chad Shaa
Last Year: 16-7 overall (lost to Johnston in regional final)
The Word: Losing two of their top three scorers in Lucy Turner and Julia Wagner leaves some holes to fill. On the plus side though, returning Jillian Shanks who co-lead the team in scoring (11.8 ppg) in addition with Kayla Schleifman who averaged 7.4 a contest should help.
The Lynx also have a plethora of role and bench players coming back this season which should also prove helpful to keeping the program’s momentum after finish second in the Missouri River Conference, only behind defending state champion Sioux City Bishop Heelan.
Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets
Coach: Devin Schoening
Last Year: 7-15 overall (lost to Des Moines Roosevelt in regional first round)
The Word: After back-to-back winning seasons the Yellow Jackets fell into a tough year. Unfortunately for TJ, they will also be losing a lot of last season’s production as their top three scorers have graduated.
Hannah Belt returns with the most experience as she averaged 5.6 (ppg) and also played key roles in rebounding and steals. Lots of new faces will be out there for the Jackets which makes this team a bit of a mystery as it’s hard to gain expectations when lots of new varsity players have limited roles in the past.
St. Albert Saintes
Coach: Dick Wettengel
Last Year: 13-12 overall (lost to Newell-Fonda in state quarterfinal)
The Word: After losing five in a row the Saintes found their mojo again to earn a trip to Des Moines for the first time in 20 years.
The good news is, last year’s leading scorer Allie Petry returns after averaging about 18 points per game and she also led the team in rebounding. The bad news is key contributors from last year such as Bel Pershing and Jordyn Blaha who each averaged 10 points a game are gone, thus some girls will need to step up to fill in that scoring gap.
Some other good news though the Saintes should be able to have just that as four underclassmen played in at least 10 games last season, thus this year’s sophomores and juniors will already have valuable varsity experience that should help the Saintes play at a formidable level again down the stretch and has earned them a spot in the preseason Class 1A rankings at 12th.
Heartland Christian Eagles
Coach: John Stile
Last Year: 11-11 overall (lost to Riverside in regional first round)
The Word: The Eagles will face a tough task in replacing the graduated Bella Dingus who averaged over 20 points per game. Losing Shelena Cochran who contributed seven points of her own and 11 rebounds per game will be hard to replace as well.
The Eagles do have some key girls such as Sara Stile and Savanah Horan who also played roles on the scoresheet and were among the team leaders in various defensive categories as well.
