Stepping up: Some familiar names will be pressed into bigger roles as we look at the 2020-21 girls basketball city teams

The good news is, last year’s leading scorer Allie Petry returns after averaging about 18 points per game and she also led the team in rebounding. The bad news is key contributors from last year such as Bel Pershing and Jordyn Blaha who each averaged 10 points a game are gone, thus some girls will need to step up to fill in that scoring gap.

Some other good news though the Saintes should be able to have just that as four underclassmen played in at least 10 games last season, thus this year’s sophomores and juniors will already have valuable varsity experience that should help the Saintes play at a formidable level again down the stretch and has earned them a spot in the preseason Class 1A rankings at 12th.

Heartland Christian Eagles

Coach: John Stile

Last Year: 11-11 overall (lost to Riverside in regional first round)

The Word: The Eagles will face a tough task in replacing the graduated Bella Dingus who averaged over 20 points per game. Losing Shelena Cochran who contributed seven points of her own and 11 rebounds per game will be hard to replace as well.

The Eagles do have some key girls such as Sara Stile and Savanah Horan who also played roles on the scoresheet and were among the team leaders in various defensive categories as well.