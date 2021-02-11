T.J. girls earn second victory of the season with 41-31 win over Tri-Center

NEOLA — The Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team earned its second victory of the season on Thursday, defeating Tri-Center 41-31.

Four Yellow Jackets scored eight or more points, led by Hannah Belt and Sydney Hosick with 10 point apiece.

“We have been playing some of our best basketball the past few weeks. I am really happy with the way our girls have continued to grow throughout the season,” T.J. head coach Devin Schoening said.

The Yellow Jackets set the tone defensively, yielding just two points in the first quarter and only nine at halftime.

“We did a nice job of switching up defenses tonight and varying our defensive looks. I thought we were especially good defensively in the first half,” Schoening said.

Offensively, T.J. did just enough to earn the win.

“Sydney Hosick provided a lift offensively in the first half knocking down two 3s and scoring 10 points,” Schoening said. “Lilly Thompson was scrappy all night long and played extremely hard.”

T.J. will wrap up its regular season Saturday against A.L.

TJ (2-18) 9 12 13 7--41

Tri-Center (8-12) 2 7 13 9--31