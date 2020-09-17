 Skip to main content
T.J., L.C. have top-10 runners at Valley Invite
Cross Country

T.J., L.C. have top-10 runners at Valley Invite

WEST DES MOINES – Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn finished second overall, and Thomas Jefferson’s Aidan Booton and Juan Martinez placed fourth and 10th, respectively, in Tuesday’s West Des Moines Valley Invite.

Eichhorn, a freshman, crossed in 17 minutes, 20 seconds, while Booton (17:26) and Martinez (17:45) also ran impressive races on a warm day.

“Ethan ran his best race of his very young career today,” L.C. coach Taylor May said. “His second-place finish is the highest ever for any Council Bluffs runner at the Valley meet. To come up here and run the way he did with all these top 4-A runners was very impressive.”

T.J. coach Doug Muehlig was happy with the performances from his top two runners.

“They met their goals,” he said. “It was a tough field. You had Norwalk ranked, Ankeny Centennial ranked and Waukee ranked. Aidan ran a good, smart race. It was a good field of people.”

L.C. finished fourth with 114 points, ahead of fifth-place T.J. (118). Norwalk took top honors in the team standings with 37 points.

In the girls race, L.C.’s Haley Bach paced all Council Bluffs runners with a 22nd-place showing (22:29). T.J.’s Cara Ronk led the way for the Yellow Jackets (41st, 24:50).

West Des Moines Valley took top honors in the team standings with 24 points.

Girls team standings

1, WDM Valley 24; 2, Ankeny Centennial 53; 3, Norwalk 81; 4, Waukee 103; 5, Marshalltown 161; 6, Lewis Central 172; 7, Thomas Jefferson 184.

Girls top 10: 1, Lauren Schulze, Valley, 19:18; 2, Rondi Quass, Centennial, 20:21; 3, Breelie Mauro, Norwalk, 20:52; 4, Addison Dorenkamp, Valley, 20:57; 5, Madeline Hollander, Valley, 21:08; 6, Kamryn Ensley, Valley, 21:27; 7, Katie Jensen, Centennial, 21:34; 8. Riley Spellman, Valley, 21:38; 9, Miranda Basart, Waukee, 21:39; 10, Cohen Kooker, Valley, 21:43.

L.C. results: 24, Haley Bach 22:29; 35, Hana Daoudi 23:54; 47, Ava McNeal 26:16; 51, Isabel McNeal 26:56; 58, Lillie Wink 29:07; 60, McKenna Pettepier 29:35; 62, Isabella Burgett 33:51.

T.J. results: 41, Cara Ronk 24:50; 44, Mackenzie Harstead 25:40; 48, Taryn Gant 26:34; 50, Julia Slack 26:48; 52, Eleana Lemus 27:01; 53, Regan Gant 27:23; 55, Lexi Smith 27:38; 56, Nehirin Lemus 28:28; 61, Haley Allen 31:08.

Boys team standings

1, Norwalk 37; 2, Ankeny Centennial 42; 3, WDM Valley 93; 4, Lewis Central 114; 5, Thomas Jefferson 118; 6, Waukee 121; 7, Marshalltown 213.

Boys top 10: Gabriel Vicker, Centennial, 16:52; 2, Ethan Eichhorn 17:20, LC; 3, Connor Cunningham, Centennial, 17:24; 4, Aidan Booton, TJ, 17:26; 5, Patrick Foster, Norwalk, 17:30; 6, Derek Webster, Norwalk, 17:33; 7, Brody Lucas, Norwalk, 17:34; 8, Donovan Card, Norwalk, 17:39; 9, Kade Christensen, Centennial, 17:43; 10, Juan Martinez, TJ, 17:45.

LC results: 21, Nathan Sell 18:36; 25, Kayden Pearson 18:56; 33, Jonah Churchill 19:13; 47, Tyler Ruiz 20:11; 51, Luke Woltmann 20:27; 53, Logan Fuller 20:33; 56, Ethan Edwards 21:04; 62, Kade Diercks 21:38; 63, Caleb Bonsack 22:42.

TJ results: 30, Alex Aguilar 19:10; 48, Hunter Ryba 20:12; 50, Roi Soriano 20:23; 54, Gavin Rothmeyer 20:40; 59, Matt Foster 21:20; 64, Evan Milner 23:49; 65, Emmanuel Vallin 24:42.

