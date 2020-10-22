T.J.'s Booton, LC's Eichhorn qualify for state cross country meet

On Wednesday, Thomas Jefferson senior Aidan Booton and Lewis Central freshman Ethan Eichhorn finished third and fourth, respectively, earning their way to the 2020 Iowa State Meet on Oct. 30 in Fort Dodge.

For Booton, his final trip to state solidifies him as one of the best cross country runners in program history, becoming the first Yellow Jacket male to qualify for state three times.

Booton did so by learning from the past and navigating a stellar pack of Sioux City North runners, which won Wednesday as a team and also did so in the conference meet last week.

“(Booton) set his cruise control and finished ahead of the other two SC North runners, who were ahead of him last Thursday at the MRC,” T.J. head coach Doug Muehlig said.

For Lewis Central and Eichhorn, this looks to be the first of many state appearances.

I am so excited for Ethan. He ran his best race of the season in a loaded field with some very highly ranked state runners,” Lewis Central head coach Taylor May said. “He was aggressive, but still very smart and that was very impressive to see from a freshman in a state-qualifying meet. He has worked so hard all year and for him to be able to close out his freshman year up in Fort Dodge at state is perfect.”