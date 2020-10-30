T.J.'s Booton puts a bow on historic career; L.C.'s Eichhorn finishes 16th in first state appearance

On the other side of the coin was the Titan freshman Eichhorn, who splashed onto the state scene with a 16th-place finish in 16:22.4. Like Booton, he too made a little school history.

“Ethan ran so well today, and I am incredibly proud of him,” Lewis Central coach Taylor May said. “To finish 16th at the state meet as a freshman is an amazing accomplishment. That is the highest finish in school history for an L.C. boy at the state meet in 4A.”

May was pleased with his freshman’s race strategy and poise, and believes Friday’s performance will only intensify Eichhorn’s desire for improvement.

“He put himself in a great position right from the start of the race and showed he belongs up with all those top guys at state today,” May said. “Ethan was the only freshman to qualify as an individual and finished the season as the top freshman in the state in Class 4A. After getting a taste of what it is like to run up at state, he has some big goals going forward. We are really excited to see what the next three years hold for him.”

In Class 3A, Glenwood’s boys and girls both qualified as a team with the boys finishing 15th and the girls sixth.