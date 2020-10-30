T.J.'s Booton puts a bow on historic career; L.C.'s Eichhorn finishes 16th in first state appearance

FORT DODGE – All the countless miles put in during the offseason and the dedication it took to not only complete the 2020 season, but thrive came to fruition on Friday.
Iowa’s best high school cross country runners in Classes 3A and 4A competed against a stacked field at the 2020 Iowa High School Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Golf Course.
Locally, it was a tale of opposite ends of the spectrum as Lewis Central freshman Ethan Eichhorn finished 16th in his maiden voyage at state, while Thomas Jefferson senior and state-meet veteran Aidan Booton concluded a historic and decorated prep career with a 47th-place finish.
Booton crossed the finish line Friday in 16 minutes, 47.9 seconds, besting his 2019 performance (104th, 17:18) and 2018 (67th, 17:05).
“Aidan is as good a male cross country runner I have coached during my 36 years at (Thomas Jefferson),” T.J. coach Doug Muehlig said. “I am so proud that Aidan allowed me to be his coach.”
Booton will no doubt serve as motivation for younger and future Yellow Jacket runners, as his name is etched in program history as the first T.J. male to qualify for the state meet three times.
“I certainly wanted Aidan to finish his senior season with one of the 15 individual medals awarded in the race, but I know Aidan left it all on the course. He can look in the mirror and be proud of his effort today the past four years,” Muehlig said. “I believe Aidan (is) one of the better runners in the state regardless of class based on his races this season. Aidan has shown he can compete with the best.”
On the other side of the coin was the Titan freshman Eichhorn, who splashed onto the state scene with a 16th-place finish in 16:22.4. Like Booton, he too made a little school history.
“Ethan ran so well today, and I am incredibly proud of him,” Lewis Central coach Taylor May said. “To finish 16th at the state meet as a freshman is an amazing accomplishment. That is the highest finish in school history for an L.C. boy at the state meet in 4A.”
May was pleased with his freshman’s race strategy and poise, and believes Friday’s performance will only intensify Eichhorn’s desire for improvement.
“He put himself in a great position right from the start of the race and showed he belongs up with all those top guys at state today,” May said. “Ethan was the only freshman to qualify as an individual and finished the season as the top freshman in the state in Class 4A. After getting a taste of what it is like to run up at state, he has some big goals going forward. We are really excited to see what the next three years hold for him.”
In Class 3A, Glenwood’s boys and girls both qualified as a team with the boys finishing 15th and the girls sixth.
Freshman Andrew Smith led the way for the Glenwood boys, finishing 19th in 16:51.6, while senior Emma Hughes had the best finish for the girls at 40th in 20:23.0.
The state meet concludes today with Classes 1A and 2A.
2020 Iowa High School Cross Country State Meet
Class 4A boys
Team results
Place, school, points
1, Sioux City North 75; 2, Dowling Catholic 83; 3, Cedar Falls 86; 4, Waukee 131; 5, Dubuque Hempstead 137; 6, Iowa City Liberty 172; 7, Cedar Rapids Prairie 183; 8, Iowa City City 224; 9, Ankeny Centennial 243; 10, Johnston 276; 11, Iowa City West 280; 12, Pleasant Valley 281; 13, Urbandale 295; 14, Norwalk 298; West Des Moines Valley 393.
Top 15 (medalists)
Place, runner, grade, time, school
1, Jaysen Bouwers, 12, 15:31.2, Sioux City, North
2, Ryan Winger, 12, 15:45.7, Dubuque, Hempstead
3, Jackson Heidesch, 10, 15:53.8, Dowling Catholic
4, Will Lohr, 11, 16:00.2, Sioux City, North
5, Andrew Bickford, 12, 16:06.8, Prairie, Cedar Rapids
6, Ford Washburn, 10, 16:11.2, Iowa City, City
7, Anthony Moran, 12, 16:14.4, Urbandale
8, Connor Kilgore, 12, 16:14.6, Dubuque, Senior
9, Will Ryan, 11, 16:15.1, Dowling Catholic
10, Joel Burris, 12, 16:15.3, Cedar Falls
11, Alex McKane, 11, 16:15.6, Iowa City, West
12, Jacob Christensen, 12, 16:15.7, Waukee
13, Cade Muller, 12, 16:16.0, Dowling Catholic
14, Vincent Hodges, 12, 16:19.3, Waukee
15, T J. Tomlyanovich, 12, 16:19.3, Cedar Falls
Area finishers
16, Ethan Eichhorn, 9, 16:22.4, Lewis Central
47, Aidan Booton, 12, 16:47.9, Thomas Jefferson
Class 4A Girls
Team results
1, Johnston, 64; 2, West Des Moines Valley 87; 3, Ankeny Centennial 141; 4, Linn-Mar 158; 5, Southeast Polk 174; 6, Dubuque Senior 179. 7, Dubuque Hempstead 202; 8, Pleasant Valley 214; 9, Cedar Rapids Prairie 226; 10, Waukee 238; 11, Bettendorf 240; 12, Ankeny 243; 13, Dowling Catholic 290; 14, Urbandale 301; 15, Indianola 367.
Top 15
1, Keelee Leitzen, 9, 18:08.0, Dubuque Hempstead
2, Lauren Schulze, 12, 18:18.3, W. Des Moines Valley
3, Kaia Downs, 11, 18:20.0, Sioux City East
4, Bella Heikes, 12, 18:20.2, Johnston
5, Micah Poellet, 12, 18:21.4, Linn-Mar Marion
6, Lauren McMahon, 12, 18:27.6, Ankeny
7, Olivia Verde, 9, 18:27.9, Johnston
8, Addison Dorenkamp, 9, 18:30.7, W. Des Moines Valley
9, Ashlyn Keeney, 11, 18:34.7, Iowa City Liberty
10, Lillian Schmidt, 12, 18:40.0, Dubuque Senior
11, Aleah Tenpas, 11, 18:43.9, Johnston
12, Julia Gehl, 9, 18:46.0, Dubuque Hempstead
13, Mattison Plummer, 12, 18:51.9, Southeast Polk
14, Rondi Quass, 10, 18:54.4, Ankeny Centennial
15, Kamryn Ensley, 11, 19:10.9, W. Des Moines Valley
Class 3A boys
Team results
1, Dallas Center-Grimes 87; 2, Solon 135; 3, Carlisle 149; 4, Pella 157; 5, North Polk 161; 6, Decorah 173; 7, Center Point-Urbana 200; 8, Marion 203; 9, ADM 218; 10, Le Mars 223; 11, Wahlert Catholic 239; 12, Mount Vernon/Lisbon; 13, Moc-Floyd Valley 261; 14, West Deleware 278; 15, Glenwood 287.
Top 15
1, Nate Mueller, 12, 15:28.7, ADM
2, Quinton Orr, 12, 15:48.0, Humboldt
3, Aidan Ramsey, 11, 16:05.5, Dallas Center-Grimes
4, Eli Larson, 11, 16:05.9, Center Point-Urbana
5, Brady Hogan, 12, 16:12.4, Decorah
6, Luke Post, 12, 16:23.0, Center Point-Urbana
7, Craig Alan Becker, 12, 16:27.3, Atlantic
8, Zach Sporaa, 10, 16:32.8, North Polk
9, Brandon Barker, 12, 16:36.6, Clear Creek-Amana
10, Max Sporaa, 10, 16:38.1, North Polk
11, Trey Gross, 12, 16:43.0, Harlan
12, Nathan Munshower, 12, 16:43.0, Wahlert Catholic
13, Shane Erb, 11, 16:44.6, Marion
14, Anthony Schmitz, 12, 16:45.3, Pella
15, Jacob Ewers, 11, 16:47.3, Dallas Center-Grimes
Area finishers
19, Andrew Smith, 9, 16:51.6, Glenwood
67, Nate Rohrberg, 12, 17:34.3, Glenwood
75, Liam Hays, 9, 17:39.3, Glenwood
105, Bryant Keller, 9, 18:02.4, Glenwood
123, Dillon Anderson, 10, 18:42.0, Glenwood
126, Ethan Chappell, 12, 18:49.1, Glenwood
134 , Jack McMullen, 10, 19:52.1, Glenwood
Class 3A girls
Team results
1, Ballard 66; 2, Dallas Center-Grimes 88; 3, Wahlert Catholic 89; 4, Bishop Heelan Catholic 151; 5, Solon 187; 6, Glenwood 192; 7, Harlan 210; 8, Pella 214; 9, Davenport Assumption 234; 10, Center Point Urbana 237; 11, Waverly-Shell Rock 244; 12, Winterset 262; 13, Carlisle 272; 14, Decorah 300; 15, Spencer 369.
Top 15
1, Shewaye Johnson, 10, 17:55.3, Ballard
2, Paityn Noe, 10, 18:01.1, Ballard
3, Ainsley Erzen, 11, 18:46.7, Carlisle
4, Kiki Connell, 12, 18:54.1, Charles City
5, Emma Hoins, 12, 19:01.3, Waverly-Shell Rock
6, Rebecca Anderson, 10, 19:05.5, Decorah
7, Geneva Timmerman, 10, 19:09.7, ADM
8, Lydia Maas, 9, 19:14.1, Hampton-Dumont-Cal
9, Gabby Moran, 12, 19:16.8, Wahlert Catholic
10, Ellie Meyer, 12, 19:24.7, Iowa Falls-Alden
11, Kami Smith, 10, 19:26.5, Dallas Center-Grimes
12, Megan Sterbenz, 12, 19:26.5, Dallas Center-Grimes
13, Alix Oliver, 12, 19:31.3 Wahlert Catholic
14, Braelyn Baker, 12, 19:32.9, Creston
15, Brooklyn Stanley, 9, 19:44.2, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Area finishers
40, Emma Hughes, 12, 20:23.0, Glenwood
57, Lauren Hughes, 9, 20:41.8, Glenwood
61, Erin Schultz, 12, 20:44.0, Glenwood
63, Rachel Mullennax, 11, 20:47.0, Glenwood
67, Riley Wiese, 11, 20:50.2, Glenwood
105, Karlee Raymond, 12, 21:53.6, Glenwood
121, Lauren Becker, 12, 22:37.6, Glenwood
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!