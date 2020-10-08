T.J.'s Booton ties school record with 7th career victory

FORT DODGE – Aidan Booton made a little history at the Fort Dodge CC Invite on Thursday.
With the teams split into two groups, the Thomas Jefferson senior won the varsity boys B race, crossing the finish line in 16 minutes, 46.9 seconds. It was Booton’s second consecutive victory, third of the season and seventh in his career, tying him for the school record.
Booton continues his strong running legacy, as he was the first boy to qualify for state as a sophomore.
“I’ve had a couple other guys qualify twice, but never someone qualify as a sophomore,” T.J. head coach Doug Muehlig said of his now-senior. “He’s a special guy. He just works so hard in the summer and during workouts.”
As a team, T.J. finishes sixth out of nine teams. Juan Martinez had the second-best finish for the Yellow Jackets, coming in 30th of 81 runners in a time of 17:57.6.
Ankeny won the boys team title with 62 points, followed by Southeast Polk (72) and Carlisle (74).
The T.J. girls finished ninth and were led by junior Mackenzie Harstead, who finished 51st in a time of 23:19.0.
Valley won the team title with 40 points, Southeast Polk was the runner-up with 76 and Ankeny was third with 86 points.
Thursday’s course – Lakeside Golf Course – is the same that will be used for the state meet.
“I think it’s tremendous that we get a chance to run on the state-meet course,” Muehlig said. “You’ve got to go through state qualifying, but if you can get back you know what it’s like. You know where the finish line is and you know where you need to kick it in. It’s a pretty flat course … but running it once you get a sense of where to go and where not to.”
