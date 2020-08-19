You are the owner of this article.
Tarbox named next St. Albert boys soccer coach
Prep Soccer

Tarbox named next St. Albert boys soccer coach

St. Albert has named its next head boys soccer coach.

Todd Tarbox takes over the role, the school announced in a release Wednesday.

Tarbox succeeds the retired Tom Lorkovic, who was either a head coach or co-head coach for 19 years at the school and led the school to seven state tournament appearances.

The new coach has a vast background in soccer in both Omaha and Council Bluffs. He coached various Council Bluffs Youth Soccer Association teams over the course of 10 years. He’s also coached with the Nebraska FC club for five years. He’s currently the head coach of its U15 boys team.

Tabox also has experience with prep soccer in Council Bluffs. He was an assistant with Thomas Jefferson’s program from 2008 to 2016 and spent the 2019 season as an assistant at St. Albert.

“I’m very excited to be back coaching Iowa high school soccer,’’ Tarbox said in the release. “I’m looking forward to the future of St. Albert boys soccer and can’t wait to get back to working with the players.’’

St. Albert activities director Ken Schreiber said he’s pleased to have Tarbox leading the program.

“I feel Todd will do a great job as our new head boys soccer coach,’’ Schreiber said. “His experience as an assistant high school and club coach will be a great asset to our program.”

Tarbox mug.jpg

Todd Tarbox

 Courtesy Todd Tarbox
