TCU's Duggan cleared to return to practice

“I know it’s been a process,” Kammrad said. “It’s been mentally and physically challenging to get back into football shape. We knew that Max was going to approach it and push it as much as he could and follow the guidelines to get himself back to where they felt comfortable that he would be participating.”

Kammrad also acknowledged that Duggan’s work is just beginning to get back in proper shape for the season.

Duggan played in all 12 games for the Horned Frogs during his true freshman season in 2019, making 10 starts. He set TCU true freshman records with 2,077 yards and 15 touchdown passes. He was also second on the team with 555 rushing yards and six scores. TCU finished the year with a 5-7 record.

“He’s been out, and other quarterbacks have been taking reps,” Kammrad said. “It’s just a matter of him getting back into football shape. He hasn’t even thrown until he started getting back into this, so it’s going to take him a little while. He understands that. You don’t just walk in and take spots. I know he’s going to work his tail off to get himself back in to playing shape. He’s more than thrilled to have the opportunity to put the pads back on and be on the sideline on game day.”

