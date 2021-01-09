Teams battle as MAC Shootout concludes

Grand View Christian (7-1) used strong starts to each half to propel them to victory over St. Albert (4-5) 57-48 on during the second and final day of the MAC Shootout on Saturday at the Mid-American Center in Council Bluffs.

The Thunder started the game on a 11-0 run to take early control before Jeff Miller sank a three which sparked their own 11-0 run, all within the first quarter.

While the Thunder never gave up the lead in the first half, the Falcons kept making shots and finding ways to stay within striking distance.

The Thunder went on a 14-2 which included four threes to create separation from the Falcons again as they grew their lead up to 17 points early on in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons looked to make one last push at the game with a 13-0 fourth quarter run, but the run came up short, as SA only scored five points in the last three minutes.

St. Albert returns to Hawkeye Ten action next week as they host Red Oak for their next game on Jan 15.

GV 16 13 16 12--57

SA 13 12 6 17--48

GV: Alandis Arrasmith 13; Josh Baucum 2; Manny Hammonds 21; Jonny Gatto 12; Daniel Tobiloba 10