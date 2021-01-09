Teams battle as MAC Shootout concludes

Grand View Christian (7-1) used strong starts to each half to propel them to victory over St. Albert (4-5) 57-48 on during the second and final day of the MAC Shootout on Saturday at the Mid-American Center in Council Bluffs.
The Thunder started the game on a 11-0 run to take early control before Jeff Miller sank a three which sparked their own 11-0 run, all within the first quarter.
While the Thunder never gave up the lead in the first half, the Falcons kept making shots and finding ways to stay within striking distance.
The Thunder went on a 14-2 which included four threes to create separation from the Falcons again as they grew their lead up to 17 points early on in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons looked to make one last push at the game with a 13-0 fourth quarter run, but the run came up short, as SA only scored five points in the last three minutes.
St. Albert returns to Hawkeye Ten action next week as they host Red Oak for their next game on Jan 15.
GV 16 13 16 12--57
SA 13 12 6 17--48
GV: Alandis Arrasmith 13; Josh Baucum 2; Manny Hammonds 21; Jonny Gatto 12; Daniel Tobiloba 10
SA: Rallis 16; Shaw 3; White 3; Patterson 2; Connor Cerny 7; Isaac Sherrill 4; Miller 9: Fagan 4
Tigers edge Rams
Nebraska’s third-ranked Class A Fremont Tigers (9-2) battled back from an early deficit to hand Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood (8-1) its first loss of the year 77-73.
The loss is Glenwood’s first regular-season loss since January, 2019.
Glenwood came out with a 12-3 run as four different Rams players made their first shot. Coryl Matheny scored four of those points via two drives to the hoop. Things stayed even throughout the second quarter. Still, it felt like a potential momentum switch was coming.
The Tigers came roaring out to a 13-1 run to take the lead late in the third and never gave up the lead for the remainder of the game, snapping the Rams right game win streak.
Glenwood returns to Hawkeye Ten Conference action on Jan. 12 when they take on Harlan.
Fremont 18 13 26 20--77
Glenwood 23 14 21 15--73
Other scores
Girls
Underwood 13 12 18 12--55
Fremont- Mills 12 13 2 20--47
Treynor 4 9 9 12--34
St. Albert 5 10 7 7--29