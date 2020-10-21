Teams, individuals run their way to state

Dreams came true and tickets were punched on Wednesday at the Class 4A state qualifying meet at Iowa Western Community College.
Because of the pandemic, this year’s state meet will be a little different, although it will still take place at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge where it’s been since 1993.
Class 4A and Class 3A will run their state meets one day earlier than initially planned, on Friday, Oct. 30. Class 2A and Class 1A will compete on the originally scheduled date, Saturday, Oct. 31.
Thomas Jefferson senior Aidan Booton (3rd) earned his third state berth, while Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn continued his stellar freshman season, finishing fourth, earning his first state appearance.
Listed below are team results, followed by individual state qualifiers.
Look in Friday’s edition of the Nonpareil for a follow-up on Wednesday’s meet.
Boys team results
(Top 3 qualify for state)
1, Sioux City North 28; 2, Johnston 70; 3, Ankeny Centennial 84; 4, Indianola 127; 5, Lewis Central 130; 6, Thomas Jefferson 132; 7, Sioux City East 183; 8, Abraham Lincoln 246; 9, Sioux City West 292.
Individual top 15
(State qualifiers)
1, Jaysen Bouwers, SCN, 16:09.0; 2, Will Lohr, SCN, 16:25.5; 3, Aidan Booton, TJ, 16:38.6; 4, Ethan Eichhorn, LC, 16:42.7; 5, Yohana Yual, Johnston, 16:45.1; 6, Yemane Kifle, SCN, 16:55.6; 7, Curtis Johnson, Indianola, 16:59.8; 8, Gabe Nash, SCN, 17:00.1; 9, Beshanena Gutema, SCN, 17:00.3; 10, Natnael Kifle, SCN, 17:00.5; 11, Colin Greenwell, SCN, 17:01.9; 12, Gabriel Vicker, Ank Cent, 17:05.1; 13, Connor Cunningham, Ank Cent, 17:08.5; 14, Carter Borwick, Johnston, 17:08.8; 15, Carson Stanley, Johnston, 17:13.6.
Girls team results
(Top 3 qualify for state)
1, Johnston 22; 2, Ankeny Centennial 57; 3, Indianola 74; 4, Sioux City East 114; 5, Sioux City North 118; 6, Lewis Central 153; 7, Abraham Lincoln 207; Thomas Jefferson 219.
Individual top 15
(State qualifiers)
1, Kaia Downs, SCE, 19:00.00; 2, Bella Heikes, Johnston, 19:13.4; 3, Olivia Verde, Johnston, 19:15.7; 4, Emily Naughton, Indianola, 19:30.7; 5, Rondi Quass, Ank Cent, 19:30.8; 6, Elizabeth Jordan, SCN, 19:30; 7, Aleah Tenpas, Johnston, 19:39.9; 8, Faith Nead, Johnston, 20:02.2; 9, Gracie Foster, Indianola, 20:08.7; 10, Kathryn Vortherms, Ank Cent, 20:15.0; 11, Joey Werling, Indianola, 20:15.3; 12, Alayna Wallace, Ank Cent, 20:17.8; 13, Ashley Faber, Johnston, 20:18.2; 14, Katie Jensen, Ank Cent, 20:26.7; 15, Bailey Vaughan, Johnston, 20:28.5.
