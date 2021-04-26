Tennis Wrap: City teams eek out tough win

St. Albert senior Jeff Miller was the only boy to win a match but defeated Denison junior Colin Reis who was previously unbeaten in singles competition.

“We knew Denison was going to be a tough competitor coming in,” Miller said. “They’re ranked in the top 10 and they have some very solid players that are returning players. We knew it was going to be tough.”

The Thomas Jefferson girls saw singles wins from senior Chloe Alley at No. 2, junior Aaliyah Neve at No. 3 and junior Rukhshona Muidinoza at No. 6.

Alley and senior Audrey Van Solen won at No. 2 doubles and senior Lana Brannen and Muidinoza won at No. 3 doubles.

“Singles has been sort of our weaknesses for far this year,” T.J. girls head coach Matt Connor said. “We seem to do really well in doubles and then we’ll go to singles and we just can’t find a way to get a win. Today we had some girls step up and finish matches off. That was nice to see.”

Lewis Central sophomore Lanee Olsen, senior Katelyn Rodenburg, senior Maddie Parker, sophomore Oasis Opheim, senior Emily Burns and freshman Alexis Opheim all went 2-0.