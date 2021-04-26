Tennis Wrap: City teams eek out tough win

Three of the six city tennis teams in action on Monday came down to the wire with the St. Albert girls, the Thomas Jefferson boys and the Lewis Central boys all earning 5-4 victories.
St. Albert’s victory came at home against Denison, Thomas Jefferson defeated South Sioux City at home and Lewis Central earned its victory against Glenwood at home.
Not every team had to sweat out a victory. Thomas Jefferson boys swept Audubon 6-0 on the road and Lewis Central girls went 9-0 on the road at Glenwood.
St. Albert boys finished with some highlights but ultimately fell 8-1 at home against Denison.
Lewis Central boys went 3-3 in singles coemption with sophomores Payton Fort, Colby Southard and Drew White earning wins at No. 3, 5 and 6 singles.
Junior Ethan Edwards and Fort combined for a victory at the No. 2 doubles spot and Broedy Johnson and White earned a win at No. 3 doubles.
The St. Albert girls earned single victories from sophomore Landy Miller at No. 1, freshman Alexis Narmi at No. 3 and senior Anna Schewe at No. 4.
Miller and junior Allison Narmi teamed and earned a win at No. 1 doubles, and Alexis Narmi and Schewe pulled off the win at No. 2 doubles.
“All of our wins this year have been 5-4,” St. Albert co-coach Teri Miller said. “It’s been an interesting year. ... I feel really good.”
St. Albert senior Jeff Miller was the only boy to win a match but defeated Denison junior Colin Reis who was previously unbeaten in singles competition.
“We knew Denison was going to be a tough competitor coming in,” Miller said. “They’re ranked in the top 10 and they have some very solid players that are returning players. We knew it was going to be tough.”
The Thomas Jefferson girls saw singles wins from senior Chloe Alley at No. 2, junior Aaliyah Neve at No. 3 and junior Rukhshona Muidinoza at No. 6.
Alley and senior Audrey Van Solen won at No. 2 doubles and senior Lana Brannen and Muidinoza won at No. 3 doubles.
“Singles has been sort of our weaknesses for far this year,” T.J. girls head coach Matt Connor said. “We seem to do really well in doubles and then we’ll go to singles and we just can’t find a way to get a win. Today we had some girls step up and finish matches off. That was nice to see.”
Lewis Central sophomore Lanee Olsen, senior Katelyn Rodenburg, senior Maddie Parker, sophomore Oasis Opheim, senior Emily Burns and freshman Alexis Opheim all went 2-0.
“Everyone played up to their potential,” L.C. girls head coach Aaron Rodenburg said. “I’m really proud of the girls and they executed. They fought and it was really got today. I’m just really proud of their execution and ability to fight through the heat.”
All four of the Thomas Jefferson boys also went 2-0. Audubon only had four players so four singles and two doubles matches were played.
“Everyone played really well,” T.J. boys head coach Dave Kaeding said. “The kids were saying they’ve all had matches better individually that they’ve played better but as a team, it’s the best we’ve played top to bottom.”