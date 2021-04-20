Tennis Wrap: LC girls, AL boys score city wins

The Lewis Central girls and Abraham Lincoln boys earned big wins on the tennis courts on Tuesday against intra-city opponents nearly a week removed from the Council Bluffs City Meet.
A.L. boys swept Thomas Jefferson 9-0 in a home meet and L.C. girls eked out a 5-4 win over St. Albert.
Abraham Lincoln's sweep came without the help of its No. 1 players, Dalton Pregon, but senior Carter James stepped into the No. 1 spot and won 8-0 and senior Brady Ridnour filled the No. 6 spot and won 8-1 to help the varsity squad.
"I felt really good how Carter played at No. 1," head coach Myron Wilder said. "That can be nerve-wracking your first time at that top spot. Everybody else did their job too. ... Brady came in at No. 6 and really played well."
Despite the loss, Thomas Jefferson's head coach Dave Kaeding was still pleased with how his team performed.
He said it was some of the best tennis the Yellow Jackets have played all year.
"I thought my kids for the most played about as good as tennis as they've played in a long time," he said. "... Everyone played about as well as they could have."
Lewis Central girls head coach Aaron Rodenburg said the victory was big for momentum and he was pleased with how the Titans played.
"We performed the way I was kind of expecting us to perform," he said. "I was really proud of the way our girls performed three through six."
Saint Albert girls head coach Teri Miller was also excited about how her team played and says it was a good experience before the City Meet next week.
"It seems like every time we play a city team it is coming down to the very last match," she said. "... All city next Wednesday is going to be an interesting day."
The Lynx and Yellow Jackets will be in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at Sioux City East in a quad against the host and Sioux City Heelan.
The Titans are in action next at 4 p.m. on Friday at Denison-Schleswig and the Saintes will host Harlan at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Lewis Central girls 5 - Saint Albert 4: SA Landry Miller def. Lanee Olsen 8-6, SA Allison Narmi def. Katelyn Rodenburg 8-2, LC Maddie Parker def. Alexis Narmi 9-8(7-4), LC Oasis Opheim def. Anna Schewe 8-6, LC Emily Burns def. Georgie Bohnet 8-2, LC Alexis Opeim def. Lily Barnes 8-1, SA Miller/Allison Narmi def Olssen/ O. Opheim 8-5, SA Alexis Narmi/Schewe def. Rodenburg/Parker 8-6, LC Burns/A. Opheim 8-5
Abraham Lincoln boys 9 - Thomas Jefferson 0: AL Carter James def. Jace Mundt 8-0, AL Chris Wailes def. Jaiden Belt 8-2, AL Jude Ryan def. Derek Runion 8--1, AL Ty James def. James Collins 8-0, AL Brandon Mohr def. Ryan Smith 8-3, AL Brady Rindon def. Gavin Belt 8-1, AL James/Wailes def. Mundt/Smith 8-1, AL James/Mohr def. Belt/Runion8-2, AL Ryan/Rindor def. Collins/Belt 8-0.