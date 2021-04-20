Tennis Wrap: LC girls, AL boys score city wins

The Lewis Central girls and Abraham Lincoln boys earned big wins on the tennis courts on Tuesday against intra-city opponents nearly a week removed from the Council Bluffs City Meet.

A.L. boys swept Thomas Jefferson 9-0 in a home meet and L.C. girls eked out a 5-4 win over St. Albert.

Abraham Lincoln's sweep came without the help of its No. 1 players, Dalton Pregon, but senior Carter James stepped into the No. 1 spot and won 8-0 and senior Brady Ridnour filled the No. 6 spot and won 8-1 to help the varsity squad.

"I felt really good how Carter played at No. 1," head coach Myron Wilder said. "That can be nerve-wracking your first time at that top spot. Everybody else did their job too. ... Brady came in at No. 6 and really played well."

Despite the loss, Thomas Jefferson's head coach Dave Kaeding was still pleased with how his team performed.

He said it was some of the best tennis the Yellow Jackets have played all year.

"I thought my kids for the most played about as good as tennis as they've played in a long time," he said. "... Everyone played about as well as they could have."