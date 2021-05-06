Tennis Wrap: Local tennis teams in action

Seven different city tennis teams took to the court on Thursday looking to build some momentum as the regular season comes to a close.

The Thomas Jefferson girls won in a 9-0 sweep over Omaha South. Faith Christensen, Chloe Alley, Aaliyah Neve, Audrey VanSoelen, Rukhshona Muidinoza and Sydney Hosick all went 2-0.

“I talked to the girls about trying to work on their game, trying to play at their level the best they could throughout the singles matches,” T.J. head coach Matt Connor said. “I feel like we did that. We asked a few girls to work on a few things while they were playing. They were trying to do those things which was nice. Obviously anytime you get a win it’s nice.”

The meet marked Hosikc’s first start in varsity who stepped up after the Yellow Jackets were missing some key players.

Thomas Jefferson will be in action next at 4 p.m. today at home against Ralston (NE).

Abraham Lincoln earned a 7-2 victory over Glenwood with Harper Snead, Jeena Carle, Savannah Maisel, Maddie Anderson and Ella Boes all earning wins in singles matches.

The Lynx went 2-1 in doubles with Carle and Maisel teaming for a win and Anderson and Kylie Hansen teaming for a win.