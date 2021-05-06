Tennis Wrap: Local tennis teams in action

Seven different city tennis teams took to the court on Thursday looking to build some momentum as the regular season comes to a close.
The Thomas Jefferson girls won in a 9-0 sweep over Omaha South. Faith Christensen, Chloe Alley, Aaliyah Neve, Audrey VanSoelen, Rukhshona Muidinoza and Sydney Hosick all went 2-0.
“I talked to the girls about trying to work on their game, trying to play at their level the best they could throughout the singles matches,” T.J. head coach Matt Connor said. “I feel like we did that. We asked a few girls to work on a few things while they were playing. They were trying to do those things which was nice. Obviously anytime you get a win it’s nice.”
The meet marked Hosikc’s first start in varsity who stepped up after the Yellow Jackets were missing some key players.
Thomas Jefferson will be in action next at 4 p.m. today at home against Ralston (NE).
Abraham Lincoln earned a 7-2 victory over Glenwood with Harper Snead, Jeena Carle, Savannah Maisel, Maddie Anderson and Ella Boes all earning wins in singles matches.
The Lynx went 2-1 in doubles with Carle and Maisel teaming for a win and Anderson and Kylie Hansen teaming for a win.
Glenwood’s wins came from Riley Wiese at singles and Maya Silvias and Madeline Becker at doubles.
“It was a good finish to our regular season,” A.L. head coach Bryan Pregon said. “Even the losses we had were quality matches for the most part. The girls did a nice job tonight. It’s nice to feel like having so many matches in a row that we’ve been successful and grown in skill. On and off the court the girls are doing a nice job.”
Lewis Central defeated Hawkeye 10 foe Shenandoah 7-2 at Lewis Central as the Titans won five of the six singles and two of the three doubles matches.
“The player just really dominated where they could,” coach Aaron Rodenburg said. “We, unfortunately, lost two of the matches, it’s unfortunate to lose those, but we’re looking good going into the Hawkeye 10 tournament.”
The lone defeat in singles for L.C. was where the Fillies’ junior Jessica Sun defeated sophomore Lanee Olsen 8-3 in the No. 1 match.
As for the rest of the singles matches, which were won by the Titans, senior Katelyn Rodenburg beat senior Erin Baldwin 8-1 in the No. 2 match. At No. 3, senior Maddie Parker topped sophomore Paige Gleason 8-3. At No. 4 sophomore Oasis Opheim after her opponent sophomore Emma Olsen had to retire from the match.
Notably, Oasis Opheim with this win ended this regular season 10-0
For the No. 5 match senior Emily Burns bested senior Libby Ehcers 8-0. Finally, at No.6 freshman Alexis Opheim defeated freshman Vesta Boll 8-1.
In the doubles, Olsen and Rodenburg fell to the Fillies’ Sun and Gleason 8-5. The Titans claimed the final two though as Parker and Oasis Opheim defeated Baldwin and Boll 8-2. For the third and final doubles match, Burns and Alexis Opheim beat Olson and senior Cheyenne Gough 8-1.
Abraham Lincoln boys won 8-1 over Glenwood on the road with single wins from Dalton Pregon, Carter James, Chris Wailes, Jude Ryan and Blake Higgins.
Higgins stepped up to earn a win in varsity after one of the normal Lynx starters was out of action.
A.L. swept the double matches with Pregon and Ryan teaming at No. 1, James and Wailes teaming at No. 2 and Braden Mohr and Brady Ridnour teaming at No. 3.
“The team played really well,” A.L. boys head coach Myron Wilder said. “I think it’s a nice way to win the season. I think it’s a really successful year for these guys.”
Abraham Lincoln finished the regular season at 12-2.
Thomas Jefferson boys, St. Albert boys and Lewis Central boys were also in action but the scores came in after the print deadline. Check in Saturday’s edition of the Nonpareil and online for coverage on those matches.