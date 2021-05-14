Tennis Wrap: Yellow Jackets end regulars season with victory

Thomas Jefferson girls tennis ended the regular season on a high note Thursday, defeating Southwest Valley 6-3 at home.

The Yellow Jackets went 4-2 in singles and 2-1 in doubles.

“It’s always nice to end the regular season with a win,” head coach Matt Connor said. “The girls played pretty good across the board which was nice also.”

Chloe Alley earned the 8-2 victory at No. 1 singles, Faith Christensen won 8-2 at the No. 2, Aaliyah Neve swept her opponent 8-0 at No. 3 and Nehirin Lemus was victorious by a score of 8-3 at No. 6.

In doubles, Christensen and Neve won 8-1 at No. 1 and Alley and Audrey VanSoelen won 8-5 at No. 2.

Connor said he was specifically impressed with Christensen’s performance.

“She played a really good match and started out strong which was nice,” Connor said. “She’s had some struggles this year getting into matches early. She gets down 0-3, 1-4 something. Last night she went out there determined and just focused and got up from the start which was nice. That was a nice improvement to see from her.”

Thomas Jefferson will be in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday against Lewis Central on the road for team regionals.