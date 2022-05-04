BOYS TENNIS: Lynx take second in conference tennis tournament

The Abraham Lincoln boys tennis team placed second as a team in Tuesday’s Missouri River Conference tournament at the Koch Tennis Center at Tranquility Park in Omaha.

Individually, the main highlight for the Lynx was Ty James and Chris Wailes claiming the doubles tournament title. During their championship run, the Lynx duo beat Zayvion Ellington and Danny Martinez from Sergeant Bluff-Luton in round one.

In round two, James and Wailes defeated Mac Dolan and Kaden Nguyen from Sioux City West, then beat Luka Ernesti and Jacob Liewer from Sioux City Heelan in round three. Finally, James and Wailes beat Keller Newton and Brody Martin from Sioux City North to claim the conference crown.

Tyler Powers and Blake Higgins also won their first-round game for A.L. but lost their next two contests to end their run in the tournament.

James Collins and Derek Runions was the top finisher for the Yellow Jacket doubles after falling in their first game but won a consolation match before receiving their second and final defeat. Gavin Belt and Caleb Hunt from T.J. also lost their first match, won a consolation game, and then lost again in their second consolation game.

In the singles tournament, all the area athletes were pushed into the consolation round after the first round. Luis Rodriquez was the best finisher for the Lynx in the singles after winning a consolation match but losing his second consolation game.

The Yellow Jacket’s best finisher was Ryan Smith who won two consolation matches after falling in round one.

Listed below are the overall team results.

1. LeMars, 34

2. Abraham Lincoln, 22

3. Sioux City East, 20

4. Sioux City Heelan, 20

5. Sioux City North, 18

6. Sergeant Bluff- Luton, 8

7. Thomas Jefferson, 7

8. Sioux City West, 2