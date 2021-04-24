 Skip to main content
Boys tennis: Titans beat St. Albert, Red Oak in triangular; Falcons beat Tigers
The Lewis Central boys tennis team swept a triangular with St. Albert and Red Oak on Thursday night.

The Titans beat the Falcons 6-3 and beat host Red Oak 7-1. St. Albert beat Red Oak 7-2.

In the St. Albert-L.C. match, Falcons senior No. 1 Jeff Miller beat freshman Christian Jensen 8-0, while junior No. 2 Carter White beat L.C. junior Ethan Edwards 8-3.

The Titans took the next four singles matches. From No. 3 through 6 — sophomore Payton Fort beat junior Dan McGrath 8-3, sophomore Broedy Johnson beat freshman Cole Pekny 8-4, sophomoer Colby Souther beat sophomore Reese Pekny 8-4 and sophomore Drew White beat sophomore William Tallman 8-1.

Miller and White teamed to beat Jensen and Souther 8-4 at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Edwards and Fort teamed to beat McGrath and Cole Pekny 8-4. At No. 3 doubles, Johnson and White beat Reese Pekny and Tallman 8-1.

Against Red Oak, Jensen beat freshman Max DeVries 8-5 at No. 1 singles, while Edwards beat freshman Joshua LeRette 8-2 at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Fort beat senior Tyler Strunk 8-0. Red Oak senior Corbin Wolfe beat Johnson 8-4. Souther beat freshman Tyler Beeson and White beat sophomore Jonah Wemhoff, both by a score of 8-2.

Jensen and Souther beat DeVries and Beeson 8-2 at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2, Edwards and Fort beat LeRette and Wolfe 8-4. And at No. 3 doubles, White and Ty Thompson beat Strunk and Wemhoff 8-1.

St. Albert took five of the six singles matches against Red Oak.

Miller beat DeVries 8-2, while White beat Strunk 8-0. McGrath pulled out a 9-8 (7-4) win against Wolfe, while Cole Pekny also won in a tiebreaker, 9-8 (7-2) against Beeson. At No. 5 singles, Wemhoff beat Reese Pekny 8-4. At. No. 6, Tallman beat senior Nate Ernst 8-2.

Miller and White teamed to beat DeVries and Beeson 8-1 at No. 1 doubles. Strunk and Ernst beat McGrath and Cole Pekny 7-6 (7-5) at No. 2, while at No. 3 doubles Reese Pekny and Tallman beat Wolfe and Wemhoff 8-5.

St. Albert returns to action today at 4 p.m. against Harlan in Council Bluffs. L.C. hosts Glenwood at 4 p.m. on Monday.

