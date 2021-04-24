Boys tennis: Titans beat St. Albert, Red Oak in triangular; Falcons beat Tigers

The Lewis Central boys tennis team swept a triangular with St. Albert and Red Oak on Thursday night.

The Titans beat the Falcons 6-3 and beat host Red Oak 7-1. St. Albert beat Red Oak 7-2.

In the St. Albert-L.C. match, Falcons senior No. 1 Jeff Miller beat freshman Christian Jensen 8-0, while junior No. 2 Carter White beat L.C. junior Ethan Edwards 8-3.

The Titans took the next four singles matches. From No. 3 through 6 — sophomore Payton Fort beat junior Dan McGrath 8-3, sophomore Broedy Johnson beat freshman Cole Pekny 8-4, sophomoer Colby Souther beat sophomore Reese Pekny 8-4 and sophomore Drew White beat sophomore William Tallman 8-1.

Miller and White teamed to beat Jensen and Souther 8-4 at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Edwards and Fort teamed to beat McGrath and Cole Pekny 8-4. At No. 3 doubles, Johnson and White beat Reese Pekny and Tallman 8-1.

Against Red Oak, Jensen beat freshman Max DeVries 8-5 at No. 1 singles, while Edwards beat freshman Joshua LeRette 8-2 at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Fort beat senior Tyler Strunk 8-0. Red Oak senior Corbin Wolfe beat Johnson 8-4. Souther beat freshman Tyler Beeson and White beat sophomore Jonah Wemhoff, both by a score of 8-2.