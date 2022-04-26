BOYS TENNIS: Titans claim city title; White claims singles title

The Lewis Central boys tennis team claimed the team city title after things went down to a tie-breaker with the defending champion Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday.

After facing lots of quality competition, Titans coach Chris Hanafan says it took strong efforts from everyone to make this city title happen.

“Our kids have just done a great job all year and I thought for the most part they did a really good job again today,” Hanafan said. “We feel very good about this, it’s been a while since we have won this.

“This team has yet to lose a duel and now we claim the city tournament. Overall we just got a lot of good things happening for us, and it’s happening because they’re good kids and they work hard. I also have to thank my assistant coach Ross Jensen, he deserves a lot of credit. He came in as a volunteer and has really done well with the kids and helping them be ready, he’s made a big difference in our program.”

St. Albert’s Carter White won the No. 1 individual single tournament marking the second year in a row where a Falcon has won the singles, No. 1 tournament.

White defeated Lewis Central’s Christian Jensen 8-1 to open the day, then beat Thomas Jefferson’s Ryan Smith 8-1 in round two, and beat Abraham Lincoln’s Chris Wailes 8-2 to clinch the title.

“I’m happy to get out here and keep the No. 1 title with St. Albert,” White said. “My first performance wasn’t the best, but overall it was a good day. I feel like this team overall is playing good tennis right now and I’m happy with how I’ve been playing, I just want to keep it going.”

Notably, Ty James won the No. 2 singles tournament for A.L., Colby Souther won the No. 3 singles tournament for Lewis Central, and Drew White won the No. 4 singles for L.C. as well. Winning the No. 5 tournament was Tyler Powers from A.L. Finally, Broedy Johnson won the No. 6 singles tournament for the Titans.

In the doubles tournament, Wailes and James claimed the No.1 doubles title after defeating Ryan Smith and Jace Mundt 8-1. They bested Souther and Jensen 8-3 in round two. Finally, they beat St. Albert’s Dan McGrath and White in a very close 9-7 match to clinch the title.

“There were a lot of great matches and they made us earn it,” James said. “It was a battle in all three matches to get through, every team brought their best effort, but we played it off really well so I’m really happy with today.”

“It feels great to be on top,” Wailes added. “Every team battled, and we got into a little deficit against St. Albert, but we battled back and pushed through for the win.”

Throughout the other doubles tournaments, Payton Fort and Preston Kathol won the No. 2 double tournament. In the No. 3 doubles tournament, Blake Higgins and Tyler Powers claimed first place.

Listed below are the final team score results. Lewis Central had the tie-breaker over Abraham Lincoln by total match wins and losses.

1. Lewis Central 16

2. Abraham Lincoln 16

3. St. Albert 22

4. Thomas Jefferson 40