BOYS TENNIS: Warriors shut out Titans in substate

The season has come to a close for Lewis Central boys tennis after Waukee marched into Council Bluffs and defeated the Titans 5-0 in Friday’s substate team duel.

Lewis Central concluded a solid season on their court after falling in all the singles matches to the Warriors. While this wasn’t the result the Titans were looking for, Titans coach Chris Hanafan spoke of the many accomplishments this team achieved.

“It’s just a different type of tennis meet when you play the schools from over there,” Hanafan said. “Some of those kids have been playing tennis all their lives, and we have kids that come out starting their freshman year just to play with their buddies.

“Our kids accomplished a lot this year. We went 8-1 in duals through the regular season, finished second in the district, and third in the conference tournament. We had a lot of great things happen this season.”

With the season at its end, the Titans will move on from one senior, Preston Kathol. Hanafan spoke of Kathol's commitment to the tennis program and how he’s already looking forward to next season with a strong returning core.

“We’ll have five of our six guys back next year,” Hanafan said. “I think this group of kids has really fallen in love with this game and want to keep coming out and hit the ball around, and they’ll just continue to get better.”

“Our one senior we lose, Preston Kathol, there’s something to be said about a kid who waited his turn. He hasn’t been in the lineup for the first three years, of course, one of those was covid. Still, he waited, took lessons, did what he had to do to get into the lineup, and never complained about anything. He’s a great overall kid, and those are the kids we need to celebrate a bit more. Not many kids want to wait their turn anymore, and it’s a real compliment to him.”