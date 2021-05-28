Falcon’s Miller advances to singles semis; Pregon finishes within top 8

It was an exciting day for two Council Bluffs tennis players at the 1A and 2A boys state tennis tournaments in Waterloo (1A) and Cedar Rapids (2A)

St. Albert senior Jeff Miller will be moving on to tomorrow’s singles semifinal round against the tournament’s No. 1 seed and a University of Nebraska-Omaha commit, Cameron Luhring where the winner will move on to the championship round.

Along the way Miller defeated Pella’s Caleb Briggs in the first round by scores of 6-2 and 6-2, followed by defeating Roan Martineau from Wahlert, Dubuque in the singles quarterfinal round 6-4 and 6-1.

‘Jeff played great today,” St. Albert head coach Teri Miller said. “... A lot of people are going to be watching that semifinal match. It’ll be a good one.”

Making it this far guarantees Miller at least a fourth-place finish.

“It’s awesome. My goal coming into the tournament this year was to win the first two,” Jeff Miller said. “That’s what I got. Tomorrow I’m hoping to win one of my two matches. The kid I’m playing first is a tough match.

“Another goal I had was to finish better than both my brothers since they both finished fifth and I achieved that so I think that’s pretty cool.”