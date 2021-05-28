Falcon’s Miller advances to singles semis; Pregon finishes within top 8

It was an exciting day for two Council Bluffs tennis players at the 1A and 2A boys state tennis tournaments in Waterloo (1A) and Cedar Rapids (2A)
St. Albert senior Jeff Miller will be moving on to tomorrow’s singles semifinal round against the tournament’s No. 1 seed and a University of Nebraska-Omaha commit, Cameron Luhring where the winner will move on to the championship round.
Along the way Miller defeated Pella’s Caleb Briggs in the first round by scores of 6-2 and 6-2, followed by defeating Roan Martineau from Wahlert, Dubuque in the singles quarterfinal round 6-4 and 6-1.
‘Jeff played great today,” St. Albert head coach Teri Miller said. “... A lot of people are going to be watching that semifinal match. It’ll be a good one.”
Making it this far guarantees Miller at least a fourth-place finish.
“It’s awesome. My goal coming into the tournament this year was to win the first two,” Jeff Miller said. “That’s what I got. Tomorrow I’m hoping to win one of my two matches. The kid I’m playing first is a tough match.
“Another goal I had was to finish better than both my brothers since they both finished fifth and I achieved that so I think that’s pretty cool.”
In the 2A brackets, Abraham Lincoln senior Dalton Pregon lost his opening match to the No. 2 seed Daniel Lu from Dowling Catholic by scores of 6-1 and 6-0.
“We knew it would be a tough start to the day,” coach Bryan Pregon said. “We were hoping to see what Dalton would be able to do after that first-round match. Daniel Lu from Dowling is every bet as tough as we heard he would be. That was a match Dalton fought.”
Pregon bounced back from his opening loss to beat Waukee’s Steven Danna 7-5 and 6-2 to advance to the consolation second round. But the road ended there for Pregon as he fell to Iowa City West’s Eli Young 6-2 and 6-0.
“The second round was a lot more competitive match,” Bryan Pregon said. “He did a great job of regaining his composure after the first loss. That was a nice turn around to kind of see.”
Dalton was happy to earn a win in his last high school tennis tournament and was proud of his season.
“It was an awesome feeling because I don’t think anyone at A.L. has done that in singles yet,” Dalton Pregon said about winning a match at state. “It was really rewarding getting a win at state. It just felt great.”