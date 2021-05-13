Falcon tennis off to substate, Miller wins singles

The St. Albert boys tennis team qualified to move on to substate as they placed third as a team at districts on Wednesday at Carroll Kuemper. In addition, senior No. 1 player Jeff Miller became the singles district champion.

After receiving a bye in round one, Miller won three matches to win the district title and earn an automatic bid to the state tournament.

“Jeff had some very high expectations of himself today and was happy with his personal outcome,” co-coach Teri Miller said. “I think he has some high aspirations for the state tournament as well. I know he’s not done yet, he has some big goals when he gets to state.”

Notably, junior Carter White placed fourth in the singles tournament.

Having Jeff Miller move on is great on its own for Teri Miller, but seeing the team finish third thus squeaking into the substate tournament makes things even better. Especially since Miller and the Falcons knew they were in for a challenging day.

“We knew that this was going to be a tough day,” Miller said. “It was a long day of tennis and it became an endurance race. We knew our doubles were going to be in a tough spot because of the draw they got in the brackets, but the best thing here is that everyone gets to play on for another day.