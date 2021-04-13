Girls tennis: St. Albert pulls out 5-4 win against Shenandoah

The St. Albert girls tennis team took the first two doubles matches to pull out a 5-4 win at Shenandoah on Tuesday night.

After splitting the singles matches, the Saintes’ No. 1 doubles team of sophomore Landry Miller and junior Allison Narmi beat Fillies junior Jessica Sun and senior Erin Baldin 8-4 to take the lead. At No. 2 doubles, St. Albert freshman Alexis Narmi and senior Anna Schewe teamed to beat senior Libby Ehlers and senior Cheyenn Gough 8-1 to clinch the win.

Sun beat Miller 8-4 at No. 1 singles, while Allison Narmi beat Ehlers 8-0 at No. 2. At No. 3, Alexis Narmi beat Baldwin 8-5 and at No. 4 Fillies sophomore Paige Gleason beat Schewe 8-6. At No. 5, St. Albert freshman Georgie Bohnet beat sophomore Emma Olsen 9-8 (7-4) and at No. 6 Fillies sophomore Vesta Bopp beat St. Albert freshman Lily Barnes 8-1.

At No. 3 doubles, Gleason and Olson beat Bohnet and Barnes 8-5.

