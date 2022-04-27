GIRLS TENNIS: Titans defend city title

Lewis Central girls tennis defended their city title on a windy, but warm Wednesday afternoon as they pulled away from Abraham Lincoln in the doubles competition.

Titans coach Aaron Rodenburg says like the previous year, this title was thanks to every girl competing.

“I’m really proud of the girls,” Rodenburg said. “Each girl played their hardest and I couldn’t be more proud of all the singles wins and doubles wins we had today.

“The girls knew what was on the line heading into doubles, they knew how close it was, and today they really showed their colors and hung around and kept the scores manageable and in our favor to pull out these wins.”

Within the Titan’s race to defend their city title, L.C. junior Lanee Olsen won the No. 1 singles tournament after beating Yellow Jacket senior Faith Christensen 8-4 in round one, beating Landry Miller 8-3 in round two, and then clinching the title with an 8-6 win over Jeena Carle of A.L.

After coming up short last season, claiming the individual title was one of Olsen’s main goals for this season.

“I made this my goal for the first time last year since I didn’t have a freshman year,” Olsen said. “Last year, I didn’t quite do it, after that I’ve been playing in the summer and playing in the fall and going inside to practice in the winter. I had a goal in mind and I did it.

"Every time I step onto the court I play for someone. I always play for myself, but a couple of years ago I lost my grandma and I always try to play for her and my late aunt. When you play for people you care about you’ll get a good result.”

In the doubles tournament, it was St. Albert junior Landry Miller and senior Allison Narmi defending their crown as doubles city champions. The Saintes duo defeated the Lynx’s Carle and Ella Boes 8-1 in round one and defeated Lewis Central’s Olsen and Mallory Kjeldgaard 8-2. Finally, Miller and Narmi defeated Christensen and Ruhkshona Muidinzoda 8-2 in round three.

Miller and Narmi were thrilled to defend their title.

“It’s awesome to earn it again,” Miller said. “I’m happy to win it with Allison, we’ve been good working together. It was a big mental battle. The wind and heat make it challenging, but we just mentally fought and did what we needed to do.”

“Especially as defending champs, it feels good to defend our title,” Narmi added “It’s good to go out and take it again one my final year. There was some pressure, but we rose to the occasion.”

Listed below are the final team points and standings.

1. Lewis Central 14

2. Abraham Lincoln 19

3. St. Albert 22

4. Thomas Jefferson 34