Lynx boys tennis splints Friday action

The Abraham Lincoln boys tennis team split the day against two Missouri River conference teams in LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The day started with a tough loss to LeMars 6-3. The Lynx won three singles matches, but were swept in the doubles.
Wins for the Lynx came from No.2 senior Carter James 8-6 over junior Matt Ahlers. No. 3 freshman Chris Wailes defeated sophomore Michael Meis 8-2. No. 6 senior Braden Mohr beat Kade Calhoun 8-3 for the Lynx’s third win.
Notably, there was a No. 7 match where Lynx senior Brady Ridnour defeated senior Sam Bowen 8-3.
As for the rest of the matches, LeMars’ senior Kaden Wingert beat AL’s senior Dalton Pregon in a tiebreaker 9-8 in the No. 1 match. Bulldog senior Jaxon Baumgartner defeated senior Jude Ryan in the No. 4 game 8-3. Senior Ryan Brown beat Lynx sophomore Ty James 8-4 in the No. 5 game.
For the doubles, Ahlers and Meis beat Pregon and Ryan 8-2, Wingert and Calhoun defeated Carter James and Wailes 8-6. Finally, Baumgartner and Brown topped Ty James and Mohr 8-4.
The Lynx’s second match of the day went much better. AL defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-0 as there were just four singles matches and two doubles played in total.
Within that 6-0 score, No.1 Pregon beat junior Collin Schaar 8-0. No. 2 Wailes defeated junior Brayden Harms 8-0, No. 3 Ty James topped senior Derek Mohr 8-0. Finally, for the singles matches, Ridnour beat sophomore Hayden Gamble 8-0.
Four the doubles, Carter James and Ryan bested Schaar and Harms 8-1 and for the other doubles match Braden Mohr and Ty James beat Derek Mohr and Gamble 8-0.
The Lynx will prepare for the Missouri River Conference tournament meet which will begin on 9 am on May 4 at the Koch Tennis Center at Tranquility.