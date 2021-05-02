Lynx boys tennis splints Friday action

The Abraham Lincoln boys tennis team split the day against two Missouri River conference teams in LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The day started with a tough loss to LeMars 6-3. The Lynx won three singles matches, but were swept in the doubles.

Wins for the Lynx came from No.2 senior Carter James 8-6 over junior Matt Ahlers. No. 3 freshman Chris Wailes defeated sophomore Michael Meis 8-2. No. 6 senior Braden Mohr beat Kade Calhoun 8-3 for the Lynx’s third win.

Notably, there was a No. 7 match where Lynx senior Brady Ridnour defeated senior Sam Bowen 8-3.

As for the rest of the matches, LeMars’ senior Kaden Wingert beat AL’s senior Dalton Pregon in a tiebreaker 9-8 in the No. 1 match. Bulldog senior Jaxon Baumgartner defeated senior Jude Ryan in the No. 4 game 8-3. Senior Ryan Brown beat Lynx sophomore Ty James 8-4 in the No. 5 game.

For the doubles, Ahlers and Meis beat Pregon and Ryan 8-2, Wingert and Calhoun defeated Carter James and Wailes 8-6. Finally, Baumgartner and Brown topped Ty James and Mohr 8-4.

The Lynx’s second match of the day went much better. AL defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-0 as there were just four singles matches and two doubles played in total.