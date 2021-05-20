Lynx girls come close in tennis regionals

The Abraham Lincoln Lynx had some solid performances at the regional individuals tournament in Pleasant Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

Senior Harper Snead placed third overall in the singles tournament as she topped her senior teammate Maddie Anderson 6-1. Anderson, therefore, placed fourth overall.

The third and fourth place finishes mean just missing out on advancing from regionals, but head coach Bryon Pregon is still incredibly proud of how these two did as well as the others.

“I was very proud of how all the girls competed, ” he said. “Maddie and Harper both had to win some difficult matches to get where they did. I think Maddie played the best I’ve ever seen her play in her quarterfinal match to get to the semis. Harper did a nice job of managing her matches as well. She was the No. 3 seed and she maintained her seed throughout the day.”

In the doubles bracket, junior Savannah Maisel and sophomore Jeena Carle won their first match to advance to the doubles regional quarterfinal but saw their road end there as they fell to Dowling Catholic’s freshman Ava Petersen and junior Mackenzie Klein.

The Lynx’s second doubles team with sophomore Ella Boes and sophomore Kylie Hansen fell in their first-round regional match.