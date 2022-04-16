PREP TENNIS: Lynx take second at Trojan Tennis Invite

The Abraham Lincoln girls tennis team took second place at the Trojan Girls Invite in Atlantic on Saturday.

The Lynx, as a team, finished just one point behind Clarinda in the team standings after a tight battle throughout the doubles and singles matches.

“We played in a lot of close matches throughout the day,” Lynx coach Bryan Pregon said. “Overall, I was very pleased with how the girls competed today through all the contests.”

Individually, Jeena Carle took first place in the No.1 seed singles competition after sweeping all three of her matches. The junior defeated Clarinda’s Brooke Brown in two sets, 6-4 and 6-2. Before that, Carle defeated Creston’s Caitlin Bruce in two sets, 6-0 and 6-0, and topped Audubon’s Geralyn Anderson in two sets, 6-0 and 6-0.

Ella Boes, notably, earned second place in the No. 2 seed singles tournament after losing a tough battle with Clarinda’s Riley Nothwehr in two sets. Boes defeated Harlan’s Sammy Swenson in two sets and Atlantic’s Quincy Sorenson in two sets prior to earning second place.

The Lynx also saw Savannah Maisel and Kylie Hansen take first place in the No. 1 seed doubles tournament. Maisel and Hansen defeated Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole in two sets for the gold. Before that match Maisel and Hansen swept through their two previous matches, beating Audubon’s Audrey Jensen and Kya Petersen 6-3 and 6-4, and beat Atlantic’s Addie Schmitt and Aspen Niklasen 6-4 and 6-1.

Finally, for the Lynx, Lydia Dix and Annija Karkliniece placed sixth as a pair in the No. 2 seed doubles tournament.

“I think this was a good tournament for us,” Pregon said. “Being around the halfway point of the season, and having some good success at this tournament will hopefully help us build some momentum and confidence as we move into the second half of our season.”

The Lynx will look to keep this momentum rolling as they prepare for an inner-city duel at Thomas Jefferson on Monday at 4 p.m.