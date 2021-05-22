Saintes tennis send first ever doubles team to state

St. Albert’s girls tennis team will be sending their first ever doubles girls tennis team to the state tournament.

Sophomore Landry Miller and Allison Narmi made Saintes tennis as they first ever doubles team to qualify for the state tournament after claiming the individual doubles team district title in a barn burning match that required a tie breaking match where Narmi and Miller won 7-6 over Ballard’s senior Brynna Huen and junior Regen Halsne.

Landry and Allison got to watch the Ballard girls play Kuemper and our other doubles team so that really helped prepare them,” Saintes co-coach Teri Miller said. “They were a very good team, didn’t make many errors and after watching a couple of their matches, our kids knew that coming in and Allison and Ladry did a phenomenal job of executing the plan we made after evaluating them.”

While Miller and Narmi were the only girls moving on to state, there were still plenty of other positives for the Saintes. Every singles player won at least one match as did both doubles teams.

Senior Anna Schewe made it to the second round and freshman Lily Barnes made it to the quarterfinal round in the singles bracket. The second doubles team for St. Albert, which consisted of freshman Georgie Bohnet and freshman Alexis Narmi made it to the quarterfinal before their day was done.