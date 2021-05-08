Trojans top Falcons on Thursday

The St. Albert boys tennis team fell to Hawkeye 10 foe Atlantic 6-3 on Thursday night in Atlantic.

Though the Falcon’s No.1 and 2 collected wins for St. Albert, but were unable to get any wins from No.3 and onward.

For the single wins for St. Albert, No. 1 senior Jeff Miller beat senior senior Grant Strum 10-3, and at No. 2 junior Carter White defeated junior Ethan Strum 10-7.

For the rest of the way, at No. 3 Trojan’s senior Brodie Johnson topped junior Dan McGrath 10-0. At No. 4, junior Dayton Templeton beat freshman Cole Pekny 10-3. Atlantic junior Bryan York topped junior Reese Pekny 10-5. Lastly at No. 6 Trojan junior Hunter Weppler defeated sophomore William Tallman 10-8.

The Falcons won just one of the three doubles matches, as Miller and White topped Grant and Ethan Strum 10-7.

The last two doubles matches went in favor of the Trojans as Johnson and Templeton defeated McGrath and Cole Pekny 10-3 and Atlantic’s York and Weppler beat Reese Pekny and Tallman 10-4.