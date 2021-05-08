Trojans top Falcons on Thursday

The St. Albert boys tennis team fell to Hawkeye 10 foe Atlantic 6-3 on Thursday night in Atlantic.
Though the Falcon’s No.1 and 2 collected wins for St. Albert, but were unable to get any wins from No.3 and onward.
For the single wins for St. Albert, No. 1 senior Jeff Miller beat senior senior Grant Strum 10-3, and at No. 2 junior Carter White defeated junior Ethan Strum 10-7.
For the rest of the way, at No. 3 Trojan’s senior Brodie Johnson topped junior Dan McGrath 10-0. At No. 4, junior Dayton Templeton beat freshman Cole Pekny 10-3. Atlantic junior Bryan York topped junior Reese Pekny 10-5. Lastly at No. 6 Trojan junior Hunter Weppler defeated sophomore William Tallman 10-8.
The Falcons won just one of the three doubles matches, as Miller and White topped Grant and Ethan Strum 10-7.
The last two doubles matches went in favor of the Trojans as Johnson and Templeton defeated McGrath and Cole Pekny 10-3 and Atlantic’s York and Weppler beat Reese Pekny and Tallman 10-4.
“We were looking forward to see a Strum duo not only in doubles but also in singles,” co-coach Teri Miller said. “It’s always a good kind of meter to be able to measure your player and see if they meet the expectation not only that you have but that other people are thinking.
“... Playing Atlantic we had some expectations especially for Jeff and Carter. They met those expectations so that was good. “It’s hard to win a dual sometimes. We definitely see progress from some of the lower seeds that we have.”
St. Albert will now await their district assignments which have currently not yet been released.