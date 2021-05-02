Twice is nice! Lynx win pair of matches in Sioux City North quad

The Abraham Lincoln girls tennis team had a great outing at the Sioux City North quad on Friday, as they won both of their matches for the day.
The Lynx defeated Sergeant Bluff- Luton by a score of 8-1 as the Lynx won five of the six singles matches and all three doubles matches.
“In terms of performance I was really pleased with all of our singles,” Pregon said. “I wanted to switch some things around in the doubles matches and our performances in singles gave us that opportunity to try a couple different set ups and the girls really came out prepared and focused and it led to a great result.”
Specifically, No.1 senior Harper Snead defeated junior Aliva Wolf 8-1. At No.2 junior Sophia Guntren delivered the only victory for the Warriors over ALs’ sophomore Jeena Carle 8-4. For the No. 3 match, junior Savannah Maisel beat junior Maddison Wilcoxon 9-8.
For the No. 4 match, senior Maddie Anderson defeated junior Chloe Goldsmith 8-2. At No. 5 sophomore Kylie Hansen bested junior Peyton Pruehs 8-2, and finally at No. 6 sophomore Ella Boes topped sophomore Olivia Delarosa 8-2.
The Lynx swept the doubles matches as Snead and Anderson beat Wolf and Guntren 8-4. Carle and Maisel beat Wilcoxon and Goldsmith 8-6. For the third and final doubles match Hansen and Boes defeated junior Olivia Wegner and junior Brooke Wadsworth 8-5.
Within the same day the Lynx also beat the LeMars Bulldogs by an overall score of 8-1 as well.
The Lynx swept the singles matches 6-0 as No.1 Snead beat senior Caroline Meis 8-2, Carle beat senior Madison Clausen 8-6 at No. 2, and Maisel defeated junior Claire Blezech 8-5 at No.3. Anderson beat senior Kennedi Masuen 8-4 in the No. 4 match. Hansen topped Cadyn Wilhelm 8-4 in the No. 5 match. Finally, at No. 6, Boes bested Hannah Albrecht 8-3.
For the doubles, Meis and Claussen claimed the lone win for the Bulldogs as they topped Carle and Maisel 8-6. The Lynx won the other two to close out the match. Snead and Hansen beat Masuen 8-4, and Anderson and Boes defeated Blezech and Albrecht 8-2.
“These were two good matches that I think will give us more confidence as we move into next week,” Pregon said. “We got the conference tournament next week. So, I’m looking forward to hopefully having great weather and see how we perform at the conference tournament after these performances.”
The Lynx will prepare for the Missouri River conference tournament which stars at 9 am on May 4 at the comforts of their home court.