Twice is nice! Lynx win pair of matches in Sioux City North quad

Within the same day the Lynx also beat the LeMars Bulldogs by an overall score of 8-1 as well.

The Lynx swept the singles matches 6-0 as No.1 Snead beat senior Caroline Meis 8-2, Carle beat senior Madison Clausen 8-6 at No. 2, and Maisel defeated junior Claire Blezech 8-5 at No.3. Anderson beat senior Kennedi Masuen 8-4 in the No. 4 match. Hansen topped Cadyn Wilhelm 8-4 in the No. 5 match. Finally, at No. 6, Boes bested Hannah Albrecht 8-3.

For the doubles, Meis and Claussen claimed the lone win for the Bulldogs as they topped Carle and Maisel 8-6. The Lynx won the other two to close out the match. Snead and Hansen beat Masuen 8-4, and Anderson and Boes defeated Blezech and Albrecht 8-2.

“These were two good matches that I think will give us more confidence as we move into next week,” Pregon said. “We got the conference tournament next week. So, I’m looking forward to hopefully having great weather and see how we perform at the conference tournament after these performances.”

The Lynx will prepare for the Missouri River conference tournament which stars at 9 am on May 4 at the comforts of their home court.