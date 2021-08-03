The boys of fall: 2021 football schedules

Football season is upon us once again.

The first NFL preseason game is this Thursday, college football start in just a few weeks and Iowa high school football players will strap on pads for the first practice on Monday.

Before players and fans know it, Aug. 27 will be here and the first Friday night lights on 2021 will be here.

Below are the schedules for city and area schools for the 2021 season.

Abraham Lincoln

All games are at 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 - at Thomas Jefferson

Sep. 3 - vs Denison-Schleswig

Sep. 10 - vs Glenwood

Sep. 16 (Thursday) - at Sioux City West

Sep. 24 - at West Des Moines Dowling Catholic