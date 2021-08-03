The boys of fall: 2021 football schedules

Football season is upon us once again.
The first NFL preseason game is this Thursday, college football start in just a few weeks and Iowa high school football players will strap on pads for the first practice on Monday.
Before players and fans know it, Aug. 27 will be here and the first Friday night lights on 2021 will be here.
Below are the schedules for city and area schools for the 2021 season.
Abraham Lincoln
All games are at 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 - at Thomas Jefferson
Sep. 3 - vs Denison-Schleswig
Sep. 10 - vs Glenwood
Sep. 16 (Thursday) - at Sioux City West
Sep. 24 - at West Des Moines Dowling Catholic
Oct. 1 - vs Ames
Oct. 8 - at Waukee
Oct. 15 - vs Des Moines East
Oct. 22 - vs Sioux City North
Thomas Jefferson
All games are at 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 - vs Abraham Lincoln
Sep. 3 - at Omaha South
Sep. 10 - at Carroll
Sep. 17 - vs Dension
Sep. 24 - vs Lewis Central
Oct. 1 - at Dallas Center-Grimes
Oct. 8 - vs Winterset
Oct. 15 - at Glenwood
Oct. 22 - at Des Moines Hoover
Lewis Central
All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed
Aug. 27 - at Harlan
Sep. 3 - vs Carlisle
Sep. 10 - vs Norwalk
Sep. 17 - at Indianola (7:30)
Sep. 24 - at Thomas Jefferson
Oct. 1 - vs Des Moines Hoover
Oct. 8 - at Glenwood
Oct. 15 - vs Dallas Center-Grimes
Oct. 22 - at Winterset
Thomas Jefferson
All games are at 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 - at Treynor
Sep. 3 - vs Riverside
Sep. 10 - vs Underwood
Sep. 17 - at Southwest Valley
Sep. 24 - vs Earlham
Oct. 1 - at Mount Ayr
Oct. 8 - vs Sidney
Oct. 15 - at AHSTW
AHSTW
All games are at 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 - at IKM-Manning
Sep. 3 - at Earlham
Sep. 10 - vs Southwest Valley
Sep. 17 - at Mount Ayr
Sep. 24 - vs Riverside
Oct. 1 - at Sidney
Oct. 8 - vs Logan-Magnolia
Oct. 15 - vs St. Albert
Glenwood
All games are at 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 - at Atlantic
Sep. 3 - vs Indianola
Sep. 10 - at Abraham Lincoln
Sep. 17 - vs Harlan
Sep. 24 - at Des Moines Hoover
Oct. 1 - at Winterset
Oct. 8 - vs Lewis Central
Oct. 15 - vs Thomas Jefferson
Oct. 22 - at Dallas Center-Grimes
Riverside
All games are at 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 - vs Red Oak
Sep. 3 - at St. Albert
Sep. 10 - vs Mount Ayr
Sep. 17 - vs Sidney
Sep. 24 - at AHSTW
Oct. 1 - at Missouri Valley
Oct. 8 - vs Southwest Valley
Oct. 15 - at Earlham
Treynor
All games are at 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 - vs St. Albert
Sep. 3 - at Tri-Center
Sep. 10 - vs Clarinda
Sep. 17 - at West Monona
Sep. 24 - at East Sac County
Oct. 1 - vs Underwood
Oct. 8 - at Carroll Kuemper
Oct. 15 - vs MVAOCOU
Tri-Center
All games are at 7 p.m.
Aug. 27- at Underwood
Sep. 3 - vs Treynor
Sep. 10 - at Missouri Valley
Sep. 17 - vs Logan Magnolia
Sep. 24 - at IKM-Manning
Oct. 1 - vs Lawton-Bronson
Oct. 8 - at Woodbury Central
Oct. 15 - vs Westwood
Underwood
All games are at 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 - vs Tri-Center
Sep. 3 - at Clarinda
Sep. 10 - at St. Albert
Sep. 17 - vs East Sac County
Sep. 24 - at MVAOCOU
Oct. 1 - at Treynor
Oct. 8 - vs West Monona
Oct. 15 - vs Kuemper Catholic
The last week of the regular season for Classes 2A, 1A and A is Oct. 15. The last week of the 2021 regular season for Classes 5A, 4A, and 3A is Oct. 22.
Schools in 2A, 1A and A that do not qualify for the postseason may schedule a ninth game if they desire.
See the full 2021 and 2022 regular-season schedules online at iahssa.org.