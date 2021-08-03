 Skip to main content
The boys of fall: 2021 football schedules
Football season is upon us once again. 

The first NFL preseason game is this Thursday, college football start in just a few weeks and Iowa high school football players will strap on pads for the first practice on Monday. 

Before players and fans know it, Aug. 27 will be here and the first Friday night lights on 2021 will be here. 

Below are the schedules for city and area schools for the 2021 season. 

Abraham Lincoln

All games are at 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 - at Thomas Jefferson

Sep. 3 - vs Denison-Schleswig 

Sep. 10 - vs Glenwood 

Sep. 16 (Thursday) - at Sioux City West 

Sep. 24 - at West Des Moines Dowling Catholic

Oct. 1 - vs Ames

Oct. 8 - at Waukee

Oct. 15 - vs Des Moines East 

Oct. 22 - vs Sioux City North

Thomas Jefferson

All games are at 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 - vs Abraham Lincoln

Sep. 3 - at Omaha South 

Sep. 10 - at Carroll 

Sep. 17 - vs Dension

Sep. 24 - vs Lewis Central 

Oct. 1 - at Dallas Center-Grimes

Oct. 8 - vs Winterset 

Oct. 15 - at Glenwood 

Oct. 22 - at Des Moines Hoover

Lewis Central

All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed

Aug. 27 - at Harlan

Sep. 3 - vs Carlisle 

Sep. 10 - vs Norwalk

Sep. 17 - at Indianola (7:30)

Sep. 24 - at Thomas Jefferson 

Oct. 1 - vs Des Moines Hoover 

Oct. 8 - at Glenwood 

Oct. 15 - vs Dallas Center-Grimes 

Oct. 22 - at Winterset 

Thomas Jefferson

All games are at 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 - at Treynor 

Sep. 3 - vs Riverside 

Sep. 10 - vs Underwood

Sep. 17 - at Southwest Valley

Sep. 24 - vs Earlham 

Oct. 1 - at Mount Ayr

Oct. 8 - vs Sidney 

Oct. 15 - at AHSTW

AHSTW

All games are at 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 - at IKM-Manning

Sep. 3 - at Earlham

Sep. 10 - vs Southwest Valley

Sep. 17 - at Mount Ayr 

Sep. 24 - vs Riverside

Oct. 1 - at Sidney

Oct. 8 - vs Logan-Magnolia 

Oct. 15 - vs St. Albert

Glenwood

All games are at 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 - at Atlantic

Sep. 3 - vs Indianola

Sep. 10 - at Abraham Lincoln

Sep. 17 - vs Harlan

Sep. 24 - at Des Moines Hoover

Oct. 1 - at Winterset 

Oct. 8 - vs Lewis Central 

Oct. 15 - vs Thomas Jefferson

Oct. 22 - at Dallas Center-Grimes

Riverside

All games are at 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 - vs Red Oak

Sep. 3 - at St. Albert

Sep. 10 - vs Mount Ayr

Sep. 17 - vs Sidney 

Sep. 24 - at AHSTW

Oct. 1 - at Missouri Valley

Oct. 8 - vs Southwest Valley

Oct. 15 - at Earlham

Treynor

All games are at 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 - vs St. Albert

Sep. 3 - at Tri-Center

Sep. 10 - vs Clarinda 

Sep. 17 - at West Monona

Sep. 24 - at East Sac County

Oct. 1 - vs Underwood

Oct. 8 - at Carroll Kuemper

Oct. 15 - vs MVAOCOU

Tri-Center

All games are at 7 p.m.

Aug. 27- at Underwood

Sep. 3 - vs Treynor 

Sep. 10 - at Missouri Valley

Sep. 17 - vs Logan Magnolia 

Sep. 24 - at IKM-Manning

Oct. 1 - vs Lawton-Bronson

Oct. 8 - at Woodbury Central

Oct. 15 - vs Westwood

Underwood

All games are at 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 - vs Tri-Center

Sep. 3 - at Clarinda

Sep. 10 - at St. Albert

Sep. 17 - vs East Sac County 

Sep. 24 - at MVAOCOU

Oct. 1 - at Treynor 

Oct. 8 - vs West Monona

Oct. 15 - vs Kuemper Catholic

The last week of the regular season for Classes 2A, 1A and A is Oct. 15. The last week of the 2021 regular season for Classes 5A, 4A, and 3A is Oct. 22.

Schools in 2A, 1A and A that do not qualify for the postseason may schedule a ninth game if they desire.

See the full 2021 and 2022 regular-season schedules online at iahssa.org

