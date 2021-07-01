Thomas Jefferson falls to LeMars

Thomas Jefferson softball fell to LeMars 5-2 Thursday after surrendering a lead early and never recovering.

The Yellow Jackets gave up two runs in the first and one in the second to fall behind 3-0.

Thomas Jefferson cut the lead to two in the third before the Bulldogs added two more in the top of the fifth.

Thomas Jefferson attempted a late game rally in the seventh but only managed one run.

Sioux City East softball found its offense early and often in Wednesday's home doubleheader against Thomas Jefferson, winning 11-1 and 7-5.

The Black Knights took an early lead in game one scoring one run in the bottom of the first and one in the second.

The Yellow Jackets cut the deficit to one in the top of the fourth but Sioux City East scored eight runs to pull away for good.

The Black Knights added one more in the fifth to win via run rule.

Sioux City East took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning of the second game. Thomas Jefferson scored one in the top of the second but the Black Knights extended the lead to 5-1 in the bottom half.

Both teams added two in the third to make the score 7-5.