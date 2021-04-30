Thomas Jefferson finds offense in loss to Underwood

Thomas Jefferson boys soccer thought it had a chance to get the first win of the season against Underwood at home on Thursday but fell 6-2.

Despite losing, Yellow Jackets head coach Carlos Silva is trying to focus on the positives. The biggest positive of the night is Thomas Jefferson scoring its first goals of the season.

“It’s been a season with low opportunities for us to get some goal,” Silva said. “Last night was definitely good to start putting some goals in the back of the net. That’s definitely something for us to build off of.”

Part of T.J.’s success may have come from position changes that were made due to injuries and other players missing the game.

Both goals were scored by junior defense Erik Aguilar. The first goal was assisted by junior midfielder Brayan Molina.

“We had to switch a couple guys around due to availability of players,” Silva said. “It was more of a have to than a need to. I think in the end it gave us a pleasant surprise. Unfortunately we’re still making a few mistakes that we’re allowing the other teams to take advantage and capitalize on those goals.”